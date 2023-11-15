Blue Lock chapter 241: Exact Release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 241 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga hasn't announced any breaks, so fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released as per its schedule. The manga can be read through K Manga or by purchasing a physical or digital copy of Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

The previous chapter revealed the updated auction rankings. While players like Nanase, Tokimitsu, Raichi, and Hiori got their first bids, Nagi, Reo, and Barou were disappointed by seeing a drop in their rankings. As for Isagi, he was ranked second, while Rin was ranked at the top. Meanwhile, Kaiser received an improved bid from La Real that could help him transfer to the world's strongest football club.

Blue Lock chapter 241 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 241, titled Pickled Raddish and Natto, is set to be released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, the manga chapter will be made available to read on November 22 at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 241 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday November 21 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday November 21 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday November 21 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday November 21 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday November 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 22

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 241?

Fortunately for Blue Lock manga fans, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's series is available to read in the US via Kodansha's K Manga application and website. Thus, fans can expect to read Blue Lock chapter 241 on the online platform.

Unfortunately, the manga service hasn't been made available in countries other than the US until now. Hence, fans may need to either purchase a digital or physical copy of the Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 240

Blue Lock chapter 240, titled Triple Increase, saw Rin Itoshi reveal that his drive to become better originated from his goal of surpassing his brother Sae and destroying Isagi. The chapter later revealed the updated auction rankings.

The updated rankings saw Hiori, Raichi, Tokimitsu, and Nanase receive their first bids. As for Shoei Barou, he was disappointed that his auction ranking had dropped to third.

As for Isagi, he was ranked second with triple the bid amount he received in the previous update. Meanwhile, Rin Itoshi managed to become the top-ranked player in Blue Lock with a valuation of 180 million. Just then, the manga revealed that Kaiser had received an updated bid of 320 million from La Real. However, Kaiser did not care about the valuation and La Real and instead wanted to defeat Yoichi Isagi.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 241?

Blue Lock chapter 241 will be titled Pickled Raddish and Natto. Considering that the dishes were the ones the lowest-ranked Blue Lock players were served earlier, there is a good chance that Isagi and others may possibly look back on their past. With that, they may possibly assess how much they have improved since they arrived at Blue Lock.

Otherwise, there is a chance that the upcoming chapter may focus on Igaguri and Isagi, as they were the ones who were served the dish at the beginning. With both players having survived for so long, they may look forward to their next step.

