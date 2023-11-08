Blue Lock chapter 240: Exact Release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 240 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following its one-week delay, the manga has resumed serialization. Hence, fans can expect the chapter to be released next week. Once out, they can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by either purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter revealed everyone's reaction to Isagi and Hiori's synchronization. Following that, Hiori Yo conveyed to Isagi how he no longer wanted to work with him but maintained the desire to play a style of football that would create the best striker in the world. Right after that, the manga gave fans a glimpse of Rin Itoshi's improved skills.

Blue Lock chapter 240 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 240, Triple Jump Up, is set to be released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, it will be made available to read a day later.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 240 in the corresponding time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday November 14 Central Daylight Time 9 am Tuesday November 14 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday November 14 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday November 14 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday November 14 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 14 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 15

Blue Lock chapter 240: Where to read the manga?

Fortunately for Blue Lock fans, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga series is available to read in the United States via Kodansha's K Manga website and app. Hence, fans can expect to read the next chapter on the platform.

Unfortunately, the service is yet to be made available in countries other than the US. Thus, fans may need to either purchase Weekly Shōnen Magazine digitally or physically to read the manga.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 239

Blue Lock chapter 239, titled Creation, saw Isagi and Hiori celebrate their goal as Ubers players were left shocked by what they had witnessed. They could not believe that the two players had synchronized without even looking at each other. Even Kaiser was furious at the goal but could not do anything but scream.

Soon after, Isagi told Hiori how he created their winning plan. As Isagi went on to express that he wanted to keep playing like this with Hiori and become the best player, the latter rejected the plan. He wanted to play a style of football that would create the perfect striker. Hence, he was even ready to abandon Isagi if he did not seem to be of use to him.

Later in the chapter, Rin Itoshi could be seen scoring the winning goal against Manshine City, completing his hat-trick. However, instead of celebrating the win, Rin seemed more focused on Isagi.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 240?

Blue Lock chapter 240 will most likely set up the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. However, before that happens, fans can expect to see the new market values for players. Given that the chapter is titled Triple Jump Up, fans can expect Isagi's price to have increased by three times.

Considering that he was last revealed to be valued at 50 million yen, fans can expect his new market value to be 150 million yen. That said, the title could also be referring to Rin Itoshi, who was previously valued at 36 million yen. This means that his new market value could be 108 million yen. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to learn more.

