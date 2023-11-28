Blue Lock chapter 242: Ness's past reveals his first meeting with Kaiser 

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 242, the manga series revealed Alexis Ness's past and how sad his childhood was. While he believed in magic and fiction, his parents rejected any idea that could not be explained by logic. That's when Ness identified footballers to be magicians.

The previous chapter saw Igaguri asking Isagi for some advice. While Isagi failed to give him concrete training advice, his words managed to cheer him up. Elsewhere, Kaiser was adamant about defeating Isagi before leaving the Neo-Egoist League. Hence, he could be seen training tirelessly.

Blue Lock chapter 242: Ness loses all hope in magic after facing pros

Blue Lock chapter 242, titled The Magician and the Blue Rose (Part 1), opened by revealing Ness' past. His parents were scientists, while his siblings were interested in research. Ness loved magic and fiction, but his family members showed no interest in it.

His parents would answer his questions as scientifically as possible, making him feel like a fool for not knowing something a boy his age would not have known. Like his older siblings, they expected Ness to come around and become interested in science. Unfortunately for them, Ness was interested in magic and fiction.

Alexis Ness could later be seen trying to summon a monster. That's when his siblings arrived and broke his wand and snowman, as they did not understand why Ness would do something illogical. Even his parents were much more concerned about Ness possibly bringing in germs he would have contracted from playing in the snow. Thus, his father asked him to clean himself before entering the home.

Ness could only cry as he despaired about his house having no magic. He believed that the only reason his family did not like magic was because it could not be explained by logic. As he grew older, he identified footballers as magicians as they were capable of engulfing people with ecstasy with a single goal. Therefore, Ness began playing football, hoping to become a professional player.

After a few matches in the local teams, Ness went for a tryout for Bastard Munchen's academy team. As part of the selection, they were to play an intrasquad match. Unfortunately, his opponents were big, strong, and coordinated, while he and his teammates failed to link up due to the sheer difference.

Just as Ness was starting to give up on his dream to play for the German national team, Michael Kaiser appeared before him and asked Ness if he believed in the "impossible."

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 242

Blue Lock chapter 242 saw Ness meeting Kaiser for the first time. Given that the two players are partners right now, it is expected that they will be able to link up and score goals by utilizing Ness's magic and Kaiser's impact together. Hence, the upcoming chapter may focus on the build-up.

