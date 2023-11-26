Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie announces release date with trailer and main visual

On Sunday, November 26, the official website of Blue Lock anime revealed that Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie is set to be released on April 19, 2024, in Japan. The anime announced this alongside a new main visual and trailer that allowed fans to get a preview of what they were set to witness in the theaters.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, written by manga author Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Kōta Sannomiya, is a spin-off manga based on the main series. The series began serialization in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Since then, its chapters have been collected into three tankōbon volumes. Following the end of Blue Lock anime's first season, the series announced an anime movie for the spin-off manga.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi announces April 2024 release date

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie is set to be released on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Japan. The announcement was made by Kadokawa and the series' official website with a main visual and trailer. The same was also released through the anime's official X account.

The main visual is centered on Seishiro Nagi and his Team V members Reo Mikage and Zantetsu Tsurugi. Additionally, the visual also featured the four key players from Team Z, namely Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Hyouma Chigiri, and Rensuke Kunigami. From the visual itself, it is very evident that the match between Team V and Team Z in Blue Lock's first selection is set to be the climax of the film.

Expand Tweet

As for the trailer, it does make it very evident that fans are about to witness some new things. Given that Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a retelling of the anime's story up until now through Nagi's perspective, many fans could be disinterested in it.

However, as evident from the trailer, fans are set to witness some never-before-seen scenes in the movie. The film is likely set to depict how Reo Mikage got Nagi Seishiro to start playing football and got him to invest in his dream of winning the World Cup.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock: Episode Nagi trailer (Image via 8bit)

This will also see the two players link up for the first time against high school football teams. In addition, fans will get to see how the two players met Zantetsu and linked up with him to defeat the teams W, X, and Y. Lastly, the film might focus on the match between Team V and Team Z, which is the match that gave Nagi the goal of surpassing the main series' protagonist Yoichi Isagi.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.