Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The eagerly anticipated Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2.23 am JST, on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Following its initial release in Japan, the episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube Channel for the global audience.

Based on Hiroyuki's manga series of the same name, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 will see the previous cast members reprising their roles. The upcoming season will continue the rom-com story of Naoya and her friends, as a new character is set to be introduced in the narrative. As such, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 promises to be a fascinating start to the season.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 will see Naoya and others going on a summer vacation

Release dates and timings

As mentioned, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2.23 am JST on Japanese Networks such as MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. The episode will also be broadcast on AT-X at a later date. According to Muse Asia, the episode will be released internationally at 01.28 am (+8 GMT).

Here are the release dates and timings for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1, according to varying timezones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 10.28 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 12.28 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 1.28 pm

Brazil Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 2.28 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, October 6, 6.28 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 7.28 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 10.58 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, October 7, 1.28 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, October 7, 2.58 am

Where to watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 will be available for streaming worldwide (except in Asian regions) on Crunchyroll. Muse Asia has also acquired the rights to stream the episodes on their official YouTube channel.

Viewers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan will be able to stream Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 on Muse-Asia's YouTube channel.

Cast and staff for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2

Produced by SynergySP, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 will see Takatoshi Suzuki handling the directorial duties. Masakazu Miyake will work as the art director, while Haruko Seto will handle color designs. Moreover, Satoshi Motoyama will return as the sound director for the series.

The sequel will also see the return of the famous cast of the previous season. Junya Enoki is set to play Naoya Mukai, while Ayane Sakura will reprise the role of Saki Saki. The famous voice actress Azumi Waki will play Nagisa, while Ayana Taketatsu is set to voice Rika Hoshizaki. Rie Takahashi will grace the voice of Shino, and Aoi Koga will play Risa.

The opening theme song, titled Dramatic ni Koi Shitai, is performed by Hikari Codama, while ClariS has sung the ending theme, Forira.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2

Several fans have been eagerly waiting for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1 to drop. According to the anime's official website, the second season will focus on Naoya and his friends enjoying their summer vacation.

Following the events of the hot spring trip, the group decides that Saki and Nagisa will continue their relationship as equals. On the other hand, Naoya has to respond to Milica's feelings. To complicate matters further, Shino also has secret feelings for the protagonist.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 will see the group going on a summer vacation and enjoy the fireworks festival. Additionally, Naoya and his friends will go on a trip to Okinawa. Overall, the second season of Girlfriend, Girlfriend promises to be an exciting one for the fans.

