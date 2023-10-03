Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga – Where to read, what to expect, and more

Written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga follows two smart but socially awkward teens, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. As the school council president and vice president, they're caught up in hilarious mind games as they struggle to confess their feelings to each other.

What sets Kaguya-sama apart from other titles is its fresh take on young love. Kaguya and Miyuki's clever schemes and mind games keep the audience entertained and the title makes for a refreshing and enjoyable read.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a must-read for romance and comedy fans alike. With relatable characters and amusing scenarios, this manga has become a fan favorite.

The popularity of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War can be attributed to its well-crafted narrative and relatable characters

It was also adapted into an anime series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Where to read

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga is available to read on Viz Media's official website. The platform has acquired the official license for the English translations of the series and offers a wide selection of volumes. On their website, fans can access free previews that give them a glimpse of the enticing storyline.

In addition, readers have the option to purchase physical copies of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga from Amazon as well. The series initially started serialization in Shueisha's Miracle Jump magazine in June 2015.

It later moved to Weekly Young Jump, a seinen manga magazine, in March 2016 and concluded its serialization on November 2, 2022. Currently, there are 28 Japanese volumes published by Shueisha and 26 English volumes published by Viz Media as of August 2023. The manga was released on a weekly basis.

What to expect from the story

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War follows the lives of two brilliant high school students - Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. They are head over heels for each other, but their stubborn pride gets in the way of them confessing their love. Instead, they engage in a battle of wits, using crazy schemes and mind games to see who will crack first and spill the beans.

Expand Tweet

As the plot progresses, readers witness their delightful and often hilarious encounters. The story includes unexpected twists as their relationship grows and they tackle new challenges, all while trying to figure out the ins and outs of young love.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga has reached new heights, branching out into different media forms

The title was adapted into an anime TV series that stays true to the manga's humor and plot, giving fans multiple seasons of pure goodness. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is a media sensation that has taken over the worlds of manga and anime.

The animation quality is impressive, and the voice actors bring the story to life. It has received praise and recognition for its execution, entertaining fans across the globe. A live-action film adaptation of the title was released too, offering fans a fresh perspective on their favorite characters.

These adaptations hit the nail on the head, showcasing several cherished moments and the tight-knit bond between the characters.

Expand Tweet

The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga has garnered a dedicated fanbase and has achieved significant commercial success. By December 2022, it had sold over 22 million copies worldwide, securing its place among the best-selling manga series.

In recognition of its excellence, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga received the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award in the general category in 2020. The series has also been included in prestigious lists and polls, further solidifying its reputation in the industry.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga series expertly combines romance, humor, and captivating storytelling. Its well-crafted plots and clever banter between characters provide readers with great entertainment.

Whether one chooses to read it online or explore the anime adaptations, Kaguya-sama is a fantastic title that will evoke a range of emotions and ensure that fans are invested in the endearing characters.

If one is seeking a manga that brings pure joy and entertainment, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is the ideal choice.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.