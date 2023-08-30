Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 reveals release date and more in new PV

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the official website for the upcoming Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 anime series released a promotional video with key information. Fans learned of the series’ October 2023 release date, the theme song artists, and the songs they’ll perform.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 continues the adaptation of author and illustrator Hiroyuki’s original manga of the same name, which is largely successful in its own right. While the series’ second season is set to feature both a new animation studio and new staff members, some are returning from the series’ first season.

The first season of the television anime series premiered in July 2021 and was streamed internationally by Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan locally. With Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 coming well over a year after the premiere of the first release, it’s safe to say that fans are excited to continue the story.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, October 7, 2023

As mentioned above, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 is set to premiere on broadcast Japanese television on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2.23 am Japanese Standard Time on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, likely with a short delay as is usual for simulcast series.

There will be some returning staff members from the first season. Keiichiro Ochi, along with Kazuhiko Inukai, returns to oversee scripts. Shouko Hagiwara is designing the characters, with Kanade Sakuma, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, and Junko Nakajima all composing the music. Nichion is handling the music production with cooperation from Myrica Music.

Takatoshi Suzuki is the new director for the series at Synergy SP Studios. Masakazu Miyake is the art director, and Haruko Seto handles color design. Noriko Wada is the director of photography, with Yumiko Nakaba in charge of editing. Satoshi Motoyama is returning as the sound director at HALF H·P STUDIO.

The series stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryu. Aoi Koga will voice Risa Hoshizaki in the series.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2's opening theme song will be Dramatic ni Koi Shitai (I Want to Fall in Love Dramatically) by Hikari Codama. The ending theme will be Forira by ClariS.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga digitally in English and describes it as follows:

“Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot!

"He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!”

