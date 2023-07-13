Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 trailer unveils staff and key visual

Thursday, July 13, 2023, saw the official website for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 unveil a teaser trailer and a key visual, along with extensive staff information for the series. The series serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Hiroyuki’s manga series of the same name.

While Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 doesn’t have a full-fledged release date and time yet, the series has previously announced an expected October 2023 release window. The first season premiered in July 2022, meaning the series will have gone an impressively short 15 months between the finale of its first season and the premiere of its second.

Although the television anime adaptation of Hiroyuki’s manga series will continue with Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2, the series recently published its 16th and final compilation volume. The manga originally began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in March 2020, with the series publishing its final weekly chapter on May 24 of this year.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 teaser trailer, key visual highlight beach-day antics of series’ main cast

As mentioned above, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 is set to premiere in October on MBS and TBS’ Animeism programming block. This is where the series initially premiered in July 2022 with its first season, with Crunchyroll streaming the series as it aired. Likewise, it is presumed that Crunchyroll will also stream the second season from whenever it starts airing in Japan onward.

The new season will shift to a new staff and studio with some returning members. Takatoshi Suzuki will be the new series director at Synergy SP Studios. Keiichiro Ochi is returning to oversee the series scripts alongside Kazuhiko Inukai. Shouko Hagiwara is designing the characters, while Kanade Sakuma, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, and Junko Nakajima are composing the music.

Nichion is handling music production alongside Myrica Music. Masakazu Miyake is the art director, while Haruko Seto is in charge of color design. Noriko Wada serves as director of photography, while Yumiko Nakaba is in charge of editing. Finally, Satoshi Motoyama returns as the sound director at HALF H·P STUDIO.

Aoi Koga is set to voice debuting character Risa Hoshizaki in the upcoming season. The season is set to star Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayane Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryu. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story as follows:

"Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!"

