Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks in Japan. After its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be globally available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Crunchyroll and Muse Asia.

The previous Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode saw Naoya and her girlfriends planning their Okinawa trip. As such, they headed to a clothing store to buy swimsuits.

Meanwhile, Rika Hoshizaki found out about Shino's secret crush on Naoya. Thus, she manipulated her into striking a deal with her. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9 will see Naoya and her friends go to Okinawa

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9, titled Vacation With Girlfriend, is set to release on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on BS-TBS, MBS, and TBS channels in Japan. However, for a vast majority of the audience residing outside Japan, the episode will be available on December 1.

Here are the release dates and times for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9, according to varying time zones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 1 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, December 1 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 1 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 1 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 1 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 1 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 1 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 2 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 2 4:30 am

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9 streaming details

Rika, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Anime enthusiasts living outside Asian regions can watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with a plethora of Fall 2023 anime titles.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from India, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other Asian regions can stream the same episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8

In the previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2, Rika Hoshizaki devised a mischievous plot to tempt Naoya. She hung her attractively adorned bra outside for the protagonist to see. While Rika's plan irked Saki Saki and Nagisa, it "excited" Naoya.

Yet, he felt that he would get even more excited if he were to see Saki Saki and Nagisa as well. As such, he wore a smartwatch and turned on the heart-rate sensor as a parameter for his reactions. Interestingly, there was a tie between Saki Saki and Nagisa.

Nagisa, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

Shino would have emerged victorious in this funny affair if it were not for Naoya, who restrained himself. Following that, the protagonist and his girlfriends decided to go to Okinawa Beach as a trip. Shino contacted her father and got permission to use their family's villa for two days.

Since it was an Okinawa trip, Saki Saki, Nagisa, and others planned to buy new swimsuits. The group went to a clothing shop, where Naoya selected attractive swimsuits for everyone, including Shino.

Shino and Rika, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

When Shino was alone in the store, Rika approached her and told her that she knew about her crush on Naoya. Even though Shino tried her best to deny the allegations, she eventually spilled the beans.

She then implored Rika not to disclose that fact to others, especially to Saki Saki. However, the blonde-haired girl saw that as an opportunity to strike a deal. She asked Shino to ensure she got to spend as much time with Naoya in Okinawa as possible.

Shino, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

In return, she wouldn't say anything to Saki Saki and also let her (Shino) have a moment with Naoya. After much deliberation, Shino accepted the terms. The episode finally ended with the group ready to go to Okinawa.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

The previews for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9 suggest that Naoya and her friends will finally go to Okinawa and have the time of their lives. Both Saki Saki and Nagisa will try their best to spend glorious moments with Naoya. On the other hand, Shino will devise plans to ensure that Rika gets to spend some time alone with the protagonist.

