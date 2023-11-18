Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8 is set to release on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels in Japan. Following that, the episode will be globally available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Crunchyroll.

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 saw Rika Hoshizaki finally arriving at Naoya's house to live with him for five months as per their deal. Even though Saki Saki, Nagisa, and Shino were against it, they eventually accepted the protagonist's decision.

However, things quickly became embarrassing for Noaya as the girls decided to make their moves on him and test his morality. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now excited to see what happens in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8 will see Naoya's group buying swimsuits for their Okinawa trip

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8, titled Unyielding Feelings, will be released on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on BS-TBS, MBS, and TBS networks in Japan. However, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available on November 24 for most global audiences due to the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8, according to varying time zones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 24 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, November 24 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 24 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 24 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 24 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 24 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 24 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, November 25 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 25 4:30 am

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8 streaming details

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP)

Fans residing outside Asian regions can watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other fascinating Fall 2023 titles.

On the other hand, anime enthusiasts from Asian countries, including India, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others, can stream the same episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel free of cost.

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 kicked off with Rika crashing at Naoya's place to live with him for the next five months as per their deal. While it was difficult to digest for Saki Saki, Nagisa, and Shino, they had no choice but to accept the whole scenario.

Nonetheless, Saki Saki cautioned Nagisa and asked her to stay vigilant because she knew that Rika would try to tempt their boyfriend. Just at that moment, the blonde-haired girl kissed Naoya on the cheeks, which infuriated Saki Saki.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP)

Even though she felt that Rika was going overboard, Naoya told her that everything was allowed aside from "indecent" stuff, as per their deal. Undoubtedly, Rika's arrival turned out to be an eventful affair, as she challenged Saki Saki and Nagisa to make Naoya hers.

For that, she was even ready to go to any extent. Shocking everyone, the blonde-haired girl then proposed to sleep in the same room as Naoya. Interestingly, the dark-haired protagonist was fine with it as long as Saki Saki, Shino, and Minase did the same.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP)

Even though Shino wasn't Naoya's boyfriend, the latter wanted to prove his morality to others. However, the white-haired girl saw an opportunity to get close to Naoya because she had a huge crush on him.

After Shino, the episode saw Rika, Nagisa, and Saki Saki, all three sharing beautiful moments with the protagonist in unique manners. Whether it's Rika's cuteness, Nagisa's caring persona in a nurse's avatar, or Saki Saki's awkwardness, the episode had it all.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8

Nagisa, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

According to the previews for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 8, Naoya and her girlfriends will go and buy swimsuits for their Okinawa trip. It remains to be seen how Rika uses that opportunity to make her move on the protagonist.

She will try to do anything to steal Naoya's heart and make him hers. The previews also suggested that the protagonist would have a special moment with Saki Saki. Moreover, if the episode follows the source material, then fans may expect to see two unexpected visitors at Naoya's home.

