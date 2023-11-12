Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 will be released on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on Japan's MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels. Following that, the episode will be available on various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, for global audiences.

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 saw Rika Hoshizaki taking drastic measures to make Naoya fall head over heels for her. However, Naoya's commitment to Saki Saki and Nagisa, his two girlfriends, prevented him from responding to her plea.

In the end, he decided to make a deal with her, which only added a layer of complexity to the story. On the other hand, Shino realized that she perhaps loved Naoya more than Saki Saki.

As such, fans are excited to see how the story continues in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 will see Shino's boldness coming to the fore

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 is set to release on November 18, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS networks in Japan. However, the episode will be available on November 17 for most global audiences due to the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7, according to varying timezones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 17 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, November 17 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 17 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 17 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 17 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 17 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 17 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, November 18 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 18 4:30 am

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 streaming details

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Anime lovers residing outside Asian regions can stream Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other delightful titles from the fall 2023 season.

Fans from Asian countries, including India, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and others, can enjoy watching the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6

In the previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2, Naoya woke up and found him handcuffed against a tree branch. He soon realized it was Rika who had abducted him and took him to a secluded area.

The blonde-haired girl mentioned how much she loved Naoya and wanted to spend some time alone with him. She believed that the reason why Naoya had been acting cold to her was because he had developed feelings for her.

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

As such, the only chance she had was to abduct him and force him to fall in love with her. However, the protagonist vehemently rejected her because of his unwavering commitment to Saki Saki and Nagisa.

Refusing to be bogged down, Rika did everything to try to win Naoya's heart but she failed. Later, she revealed the true reason why she had kidnapped him. Rika said that it was her birthday and she wanted to go star gazing with him alone.

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Even if she couldn't have Naoya in her life, she wanted to make as many memories as possible with him. That said, she refused to give up on him as well. Once Naoya realized Rika's determination, he came up with a plan.

He made a deal with her according to which Rika would stay with him for five months. During that time frame, he would accept everything that Rika wanted to do with him.

Naoya wanted to show Rika that even after those five months, his love for Saki Saki and Nagisa wouldn't diminish.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP)

When Saki Saki got to know about Naoya's decision, she expressed her anger in her characteristic manner. However, she soon understood the protagonist's standpoint and accepted the terms.

In fact, the deal also ensured that Rika would stay with them in Naoya's place for five months.

While returning home, Shino pondered over her own feelings for Naoya. The episode finally ended with her wondering whether she loved Naoya more than Saki Saki.

What to expect from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7

Shino, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

Given how the previous episode ended, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 7 will see Shino confronting her feelings for Naoya once again. In fact, the previews for the next episode suggest that Shino will make bold moves to win Naoya's heart. The episode will also see Rika adjusting to her new life in Naoya's place.

