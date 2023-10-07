Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2 is slated to release on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS in Japan. Following its broadcast on the Japanese networks, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube Channel for the international audience.

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 set up the narrative for the rest of the season with its side-splitting comedy and characteristic humor. All the main characters of the anime, including Naoya, Shino, Nagisa, Saki, and Mirika contributed to the hilarity of the episode.

Moreover, the episode saw Mirika's sister, Risa making her debut. Given how wonderfully the season has begun, fans are looking forward to watching Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2 will feature how Saki and Shino became best friends

Release date, timings, and streaming details

As mentioned, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on several Japanese networks such as TBS, MBS, and BS-TBS. Moreover, the Japanese audience will be able to watch the episode later on AT-X.

Global audiences (excluding fans from Asian regions) can stream Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2 on Crunchyroll at 12:00 pm PT. The episode will also be available for streaming on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel in countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, and more.

The release dates and timings for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2, according to different timezones and regions, are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 12 pm

Central Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 2 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 3 pm

Brazil Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 4 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, October 13, 8 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 9 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 10:58 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, October 14. 1:28 pm

Australian Central Standard Time, Saturday, October 14, 4:30 am

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 1

The previous episode kicked off with Shino looking determined to end Naoya Mukai's two-timing. A call from Saki Saki then makes her head over to Naoya's place, where she finds out that she has to help Nagisa with her studies.

Apparently, the group had to take an exam before the summer break, and if they failed, they would have to take remedial lessons during the vacation. While Naoya and Saki were confident that they would pass the tests somehow, Nagisa forgot to prepare for the exams.

Thus, the best option was to ask Shino to teach Nagisa before the tests. The white-haired girl then shockingly discovers that Saki and Nagisa were living together at Naoya's place.

Nagisa manages to barely pass the test after receiving help from Shino.

A still from the anime (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Later in the episode, Shino expressed her desire to live in the same house as Naoya, Saki, and Nagisa, just to keep an eye on them. But, as was revealed, she secretly harbored feelings for the protagonist.

Mirika heard everything from outside, and she too wanted to live with Naoiya. However, the dark-haired protagonist blatantly refused, which made Mirika throw tantrums outside his house later. Eventually, Naoya called Mirika's sister, who then took her away.

Refusing to be bogged down, the blonde-haired girl took Naoya's neighboring house on rent just to live close to his place. The episode ended with the protagonist and her friends looking forward to enjoying the highly anticipated summer break.

What to expect from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

From the previews, it's expected that Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 2 will focus on how Saki Saki and Shino Kiryu became best friends. Additionally, the episode will also feature an embarrassing moment between Shino and Naoya.

It remains to be seen what Mirika will do after taking the protagonist's neighboring house on rent.

