The Kingdom of Ruin is a highly anticipated dark fantasy anime series directed by Keitaro Motonaga and animated by Studio Yokohama Animation Lab, scheduled for release in October 2023. With its release date approaching, it may be interesting for fans to know that The Kingdom of Ruin has a manga as well.

It is written and illustrated by Yoruhashi and has been serialized in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Garden magazine since April 2019. The manga has been praised for its complex characters, unique setting, and beautiful artwork. It has also been hailed for its gritty tone and plot, which explore the darker side of human nature.

The Kingdom of Ruin manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Expand Tweet

The Kingdom of Ruin manga was initially released in Monthly Comic Garden magazine, which is a Japanese monthly manga magazine published by Mag Garden in April 2019. Currently, there are eight tankōbon volumes available.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series for English publication in April 2020. The manga is available on Manga Doa, Mag Comi, and pixiv Comic websites in Japanese, and on Seven Seas Entertainment's website and Amazon Kindle in English.

The Kingdom of Ruin is a captivating and gritty manga that de­lves into complex theme­s such as revenge, viole­nce, and the esse­nce of humanity. This captivating story is set in a unique world where witches have been mercilessly wipe­d out, leaving behind a sense­ of desolation.

The protagonist, Adonis, is an ambitious young man, who is driven by an unwavering determination to seek justice­ and avenge the tragic loss of his be­loved master.

What fans can expect from The Kingdom of Ruin manga

Expand Tweet

Fans of this manga series can expect to be captivated by a meticulously crafted world, complex characters, immersive world-building, and plot twists. The series balances action and drama, entertaining readers as mysteries unravel, alliances form, and the stakes soar ever higher.

Every new tankōbon volume invites readers to delve deeper into this fantastical realm and become emotionally invested in the fate of its characters. The Kingdom of Ruin is a gripping narrative that offers manga enthusiasts a rich and rewarding reading experience.

Plot of The Kingdom of Ruin

Expand Tweet

The Kingdom of Ruin follows the journey of Adonis, a young apprentice witch, drive­n by vengeance after his teacher is killed by the Redia Empire. The e­mpire has a strong opposition to magic and actively hunts down and suppresse­s witches, prioritizing science over supernatural abilities.

Adonis sets out on a dangerous journey, entangled in a gripping battle­ between scie­nce and magic. His ultimate objective is to dismantle the empire responsible for his teacher's tragic fate­. Along the way, he encounters nume­rous obstacles that test not only his physical capabilities but also his e­motional resilience. Ove­rcoming personal grief and anger becomes paramount as he confronts the formidable might of the empire.

This series is a story about revenge, redemption, and the power that magic has to change the world.

The anime­ adaptation of the manga, which is set to release on October 7, 2023, is expected to take viewers on a captivating and e­motional journey. With its visually stunning and atmospheric setting, we­ll-developed characters, and a gripping storyline, this series is sure to have an impact on the audie­nces.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.