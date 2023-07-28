Kingdom chapter 768 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kingdom chapter 768 will be released on Thursady, August 3, at 9:30 pm JST, in accordance with its weekly schedule. Yasuhisa Hara's captivating historical manga series Kingdom, set during the Warring States era, follows Xin, an orphan from the struggle, as he strives to become the greatest commander who has ever lived while also seeking to unify all of China.

The historical concept and gorgeous artwork featured in the Kingdom chapters have drawn readers onto the plot, and they have been eagerly expecting their publication. The present conflict in Kingdom is between the strategists on the two sides.

The manga's earlier chapters included unexpected alliances amid the commotion of battle that resulted in unforeseen alliances. Readers were moved by the poignant scenarios in the chapters, which included astonishing acts of bravery and sad sacrifices.

Kingdom chapter 768 may witness the formation of new alliances

Kingdom chapter 768 is slated to be released on Thursady, August 3, at 9:30 pm JST. Furthermore, as release times vary depending on the location, following is a list of the Kingdom chapter 768 release times for various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 5:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 8:30 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, August 3, 1:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, August 3, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 6:00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 8:30 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 9:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 10:00 pm

Although it is known that a number of unauthorised websites provide the manga series, it is advised to access it through Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump's official website as it has the entire list of published chapters and is sure to release the next chapters in accordance with the release schedule.

A summary of the previous chapter

As the ongoing conflict drew closer to a vital turning point in the story, the conflict between the strategists from the two sides turned out to be entertaining. Masterminds like Ousen and Riboku displayed their military skill on the battlefield as they competed to outmanoeuvre and outsmart one another.

The ruins of war forced a number of people to reevaluate their allegiances and seek a united front. Finally, this led to sudden alliances between groups that had previously been at odds with one another, which allowed for surprising developments.

The secret strategies of the readers' preferred commanders were revealed during the conflict. These sly manoeuvres could alter the battle's tempo and surprise both the protagonists and the audience.

What to expect in Kingdom chapter 768

For any of its upcoming chapter, the series is renowned for not providing any spoilers or raw images. Because of this, it is difficult to predict what will happen in Kingdom chapter 768, hence the following is based on conjecture.

The top strategists of Qin painstakingly devise strategies, gather information, and gather their soldiers in preparation for an approaching battle. The seriousness and tragedy of their situation are brought home by these incidents.

The plot of Kingdom chapter 768 may also be heavily influenced by political games and clandestine tactics. The addition of covert discussions, treachery, and power struggles will surely make the narrative more intriguing and surprising.

