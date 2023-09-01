The Kingdoms of Ruin anime announces release date and more in new PV

On Friday, September 1, 2023, the official website of The Kingdoms of Ruin anime series announced its release date, theme song artists, and more, along with a new promotional video and key visual. The website offers diverse information on the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yoruhashi’s original manga of the same name.

The starring cast list for The Kingdoms of Ruin anime has already been announced prior to this latest batch of information, suggesting that no more pre-release cast members will be added. Likewise, the series’ staff has also been confirmed during previous announcements, with the series set to be animated by Yokohama Animation Lab studios.

First launched in Mag Garden’s Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019, the original manga for The Kingdoms of Ruin anime is still being serialized. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the series in English, with six volumes currently translated and eight total available in the original Japanese.

The Kingdoms of Ruin anime series set to debut in Japan on October 6, 2023

As was recently announced, the official release date for The Kingdoms of Ruin anime series is currently slated for Friday, October 6, 2023. The series will premiere in Japan on the MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and AT-X channels. At the time of this article’s writing, no official streaming information or Japanese release time has been announced, but fans can expect this news sometime in the coming weeks.

Hana Hope will perform the anime’s opening theme song, entitled Kieru Made, which translates to "Until it Disappears." Who-ya Extended is performing the ending theme, titled Prayer. Keitaro Motonaga is directing the series at Yokohama Animation Lab Studios, with Takamitsu Kouno in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato is designing the characters, with Miki Sakurai, Shu Kanematsu, and Hanae Nakamura all composing the music.

The anime is set to star Kaito Ishikawa as Adonis and Azumi Waki as Doroka, while Ryoko Shiraishi will play Chloe. Additional cast members include Satoshi Hino as Yamato, Hikaru Tohno as Yuki, and Kisho Taniyama as Shirozaki. As per Seven Seas Entertainment, the series's synopsis reads as follows:

“Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land."

It continues,

"After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him. It's a bloody battle between science and magic in this thrilling new manga series!”

