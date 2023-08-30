One Piece live-action associate calls Garp's inclusion "forced" and "redundant" after early screening

Just hours ahead of the release of Netflix's One Piece live-action series, a well-known content creator within the franchise's community shared a spoiler-free review of the series. The creator in question is Artur, known on Twitter as @newworldartur and likely best known amongst the community for running the Library of Ohara encyclopedia site for the series.

Artur also assisted with certain aspects of production on Netflix's One Piece live-action project, which many fans took to mean that his review would have no criticisms of the series at all. However, this is far from true, with one of Artur's several tweets calling the inclusion of Monkey D. Garp in the first season "forced" and "redundant."

"Certain storylines had to be cut or condensed for better pacing, and while some I’m glad were skipped, some others felt sorely missing. Whereas instead other storylines that felt very redundant were given too much screentime, such as Garp’s forced inclusion into the story," Artur tweeted.

That being said, Artur praises the One Piece live-action series overall, asserting that it does indeed live up to the hype. While it's clearly not a perfect adaptation, given Artur's review, it seems that the words of such a trusted figure in the franchise's community have reassured many of the upcoming release.

In the tweet in question, Artur discusses how some plot points had to be "cut or condensed for better pacing" in the One Piece live-action series. He adds that while he's glad some were skipped, others felt "sorely missing." While Artur doesn't specify which aspects he is referring to (given the review's spoiler-free nature), he does point out the other side of the coin via Garp's storyline.

Artur calls the inclusion of Monkey D. Garp in the events of the live-action adaptation series "forced" and "redundant," asserting that it was given too much screen time. Artur seems to feel that the inclusion of Garp's storyline at the expense of those "sorely missing" plot points was a major misstep by the series.

However, he follows this up by saying that it is "easy to forget thanks to the incredible script." He even adds that "every line feels as if Oda wrote it," saying that the Straw Hats within the live-action series "all feel true to Oda's vision." While Artur's criticisms have been taken out of context by some to argue that the series is a flop, his opinions on the series are clearly positive overall despite discussing what he views as mistakes.

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is set to premiere internationally on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Daylight Time. The first season will consist of eight episodes and is expected to at least adapt the source material's Arlong Park arc by its end.

