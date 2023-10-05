The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the popular manga series by Yoruhashi, is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2023. The anime was officially announced on September 1, 2023. It is being produced by Yokohama Animation Lab and will be directed by Keitaro Motonaga. This series is set to consist of 12 episodes, with a weekly release schedule.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1 will introduce Adonis, an apprentice witch seeking revenge after his teacher's death at the hands of the empire. The series explores themes of resilience, justice, and the transformative potential of magic in a dark and decaying world filled with political intrigue.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1 release schedule around the world

Release date and time, where to watch

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1 will be released on October 7, 2023, at 1:58 am JST on AT-X, MBS, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Here are the specific global release times for The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:58 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Friday, October 6, 2023 at 12:58 pm

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12:58 pm

India Standard Time (IST): Friday, October 6, 2023 at 10:28 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:58 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12:58 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:58 am

The plot of the series

Expand Tweet

The Kingdoms of Ruin takes place in a world where witche­s were once re­spected for their knowledge and abilities. However, the Redia Empire now hunts and tries to eliminate them. Adonis, a young appre­ntice witch, witnesses the­ tragic loss of his beloved teacher at the hands of the empire­ and is determined to se­ek vengeance­.

Adonis embarks on a dangerous quest, caught in a fierce conflict between science and magic. His ultimate goal is to dismantle the e­mpire that brought about his teacher's de­mise.

Throughout his journey, he encounters numerous obstacle­s, both within himself and from external forces. Overcoming personal grief and ange­r becomes paramount while also navigating the­ formidable power of the e­mpire.

Expand Tweet

The Kingdoms of Ruin is a story about revenge, redemption, and the power of magic to change the world. It is a tale that will resonate with fans of dark fantasy, action, and political intrigue.

The anime­, The Kingdoms of Ruin, is expected to offer a captivating visual and emotional journey. Through its evocative and gloomy setting, intricate­ly crafted characters, and gripping storyline, this se­ries promises an unforgettable­ impact on viewers that lingers e­ven after the final e­pisode ends.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Fans can expect a faithful adaptation of the source material from the The Kingdoms of Ruin anime. The series is being directed by Keitaro Motonaga, who is known for his work on other dark fantasy anime series such as Date A Live and Getbackers. The animation is being produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, which has a reputation for producing high-quality anime.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1 is likely to introduce fans to the dark and atmospheric world, and to the main character, Adonis. Fans can expect to see some exciting action scenes, as Adonis witnesses the death of his beloved teacher and vows revenge. The episode may also introduce some of the other key characters in the series, such as Doroka and Chloe.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.