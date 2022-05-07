10 Naruto characters who are completely driven by revenge

Revenge is one of the most enthralling elements of anime plots, and most of Naruto’s storyline embraces it. In their pursuit of seeking retribution, some of the characters in the anime, who initially wanted to restore peace, lost their path. On the other hand, the show also had complete maniacs who were so callous that revenge was an excuse for them to remove anyone who presented an obstacle in their path.

It would be wrong to assume that only evildoers focus on vengeance because even some of the kindest souls on the show weren’t able to stop themselves from being consumed by it.

Here is a list of Naruto characters who were primarily driven by revenge.

Most vengeful Naruto characters of all time

10) Gengetsu Hozuki

Gengetsu is regarded as the legendary Mizukage of the Mist in Naruto, and he was acclaimed as the most intimidating individual. In reality, he was an easygoing individual who used to compliment others on their triumph every now and then. Despite being a peaceful person, Gengetsu shared great enmity with the Second Tsuchikage, Mu.

Although he managed to take his revenge by killing Mu, he got himself killed in the process. A Kage has several responsibilities regarding the safety and welfare of their village, and losing their lives in a personal conflict can lead to lethal consequences for their people.

9) Mizuki

Mizuki was one of the earliest characters to be introduced in Naruto. He tried to trick young and naive Naruto into stealing a Forbidden Jutsu Scroll, and was successful in his mission. However, Iruka got there in time and saved Naruto by putting his own life at stake.

Eventually, Naruto defeated Mizuki with his Thousand Clones technique and the latter was thrown into the Konoha Strict Correctional Facility so he could repent for his crimes. Unfortunately, Mizuki somehow managed to escape the facility, fully intending to kill Naruto as well as Iruka. However, he was defeated yet again by Naruto.

8) Tobirama

Like his elder brother who was the first Hokage of Konoha, Tobirama also made great contributions to the village’s prosperity. He worked relentlessly for the betterment of the village, but the power-driven Uchihas presented an obstacle in his vision.

Tobirama harbored hatred towards the Uchiha clan as they were responsible for the death of both of his brothers. Although his brother Hashirama forgave Madara for everything, Tobirama still wanted to kill him. Tobirama would have annihilated the entire Uchiha clan if it weren't for his respect for Hashirama's wishes.

7) Kabuto

Kabuto was an orphan who adopted by Nono Yakushi. Kabuto never wanted to leave Nono’s side but he became one of Danzo’s victims. Following the orders of Root, he was given the mission to eliminate the target and Kabuto was successful in his attempt. However, it turnedout that the target was none other than Nono Yakushi.

Kabuto's identity crisis due to his head injury led to him becoming an antagonist in the series. However, Itachi’s Genjutsu worked like a charm and changed his perspective on life again.

6) Hidan

Hidan was one of the Akatsuki members and he was partnered up with Kakuzu in Naruto. Unlike his partner, he was a complete maniac who liked to torture his opponents to death instead of killing them directly.

Due to his immortality, Hidan managed to kill Asuma Sarutobi, which took a heavy toll on Konoha, especially on Shikamaru. After Shikamaru successfully defeated Hidan by burying him alive, the latter threatened that he would come back to take his revenge one day.

5) Deidara

Deidara, being an S-Rank shinobi, was reputed to be the strongest in Iwagakure in Naruto. Despite being powerful, he was not mature enough to comprehend his surroundings. Deidara deserted his village, as they never admired his "Art", which was an important thing in his life. Moreover, before flying off, he stole a Forbidden Kinjutsu, and detonated the village with his clay bombs.

During his fight with Sasuke Uchiha, Deidara had a hard time keeping up with him. To kill him once and for all, Deidara detonated himself, but somehow Sasuke managed to survive. Deidara wanted was to kill Sasuke even after reincarnation.

4) Obito Uchiha

Initially, Obito lacked ninjutsu, despite being an Uchiha. Like Naruto, he also wanted the village to acknowledge his existence, so he made a pact with himself to become a Hokage. However, everything in his life turned upside down during the Third Great Ninja War, when he was crushed by a boulder and subsequently proclaimed dead.

Luckily, Madara Uchiha saved him and brought him back to life from a near-death state. After a while, he witnessed Rin’s death at the hands of Kakashi, which completely changed his outlook. From that moment onwards, he sought to take revenge against the entire Shinobi world by going along with Madara’s Eye of the Moon Plan.

3) Nagato

Nagato, Yahiko, and Konan were victims of the warring states period in Naruto. After being trained by Jiraiya, they started Akatsuki, whose primary goal was to bring peace to the world by stopping those who go against humanity. However, after Yahiko’s death, Nagato altered his goal of achieving peace by giving the Great Nations a taste of their own medicine.

Nagato destroyed the entirety of Konoha and killed many people in the process. He started out as someone who wanted to bring peace to the world, but he ultimately ended up being a villain. However, for redemption, he brought everyone in Konoha back to life, albeit at the cost of his own.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Witnessing his entire clan and family getting massacred by his own brother, Itachi, inflicted severe trauma on Sasuke at a very tender age. Sasuke deserted Konoha in order to power up with the help of Orochimaru so that he could defeat Itachi. However, he was even more infuriated when he came to know the real truth behind his brother’s actions.

After it was revealed that Danzo was the real perpetrator behind everything, Sasuke killed him and took his revenge. But, Sasuke never completed his quest for vengeance as he held Konoha responsible for his brother’s death and his clan’s annihilation.

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara indeed wanted to bring peace to the world, but his actions were not ethical. He wanted to acquire all the Tailed Beasts with force and make Konoha the most powerful village. His only obstacle was Hashirama Senju, who happened to be his rival as well as his friend.

Madara was concerned for his clan's safety in the village, so he wanted to kill Hashirama and the entire Senju clan to stop them from getting more dominant over the Uchihas. Despite being regarded as the legendary Uchiha, he failed to defeat the likes of Hashirama. However, in the end, it was revealed that Madara was being manipulated by Zetsu all that time.

