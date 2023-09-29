Crunchyroll finally confirms One Piece for India

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Friday, September 29, 2023, that they are finally set to bring the One Piece anime to India. The anime, with the entirety of Wano Country Saga, will be added to the library on Saturday, September 30. This will be followed by weekly episode releases as part of the global simulcast.

One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, is a global phenomenon. The anime series for the same has been in continuous production by Toei Animation since its Japanese broadcast premiere back in 1999. As part of this journey, the anime marked a major milestone by crossing 1,000 episodes in 2021.

Crunchyroll is set to start streaming One Piece anime in India

The Straw Hat Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As announced by Crunchyroll on Friday, September 29, 2023, the streaming website is set to bring the One Piece anime to India for the first time. Thus, the entire series is going to be available to watch on the streaming website, starting Saturday, September 30, 2023. This will include the entire legendary Land of Wano story arc, i.e., episodes 892-1077.

Following that, all-new episodes will be released weekly, i.e., from episode 1078, premiering on Sunday, October 1, 2023. This will be part of the anime's global simulcast on Crunchyroll, which will be available to watch with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Japanese voice cast for the anime is as follows:

Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy

Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro

Akemi Okamura as Nami

Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp

Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji

Ikue Otani as TonyTony Chopper

Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin

Kazuki Yao as Franky

Cho as Brook

Katsuhisa Houki as Jimbei

Crunchyroll has been actively trying to expand its market in India. This has seen anime being released in India with regional language dubs and lower-priced subscriptions. One can subscribe to Crunchyroll in India for as low as ₹79 per month. Additionally, the streaming platform recently added Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system for a much more streamlined payment option in the country.

What is One Piece anime about?

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The anime follows the epic quest of Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate who refuses to let anyone stand in the way of his goal, i.e., to become the king of the pirates. To reach his goal, he needs to find the “One Piece,” the legendary treasure left by the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Joining Luffy in his journey through the treacherous waters of the Grand Line are the Straw Hat Pirates.

