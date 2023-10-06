Frieren anime episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Frieren anime episode 6 is slated to release next week on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on NTV and its affiliated syndications. Following its broadcast on the Japanese networks, the episode will be available to watch on multiple streaming platforms for the global audience, such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Video, and others.

The previous episode of the anime saw Frieren and Fren begin their journey to find the elusive Aureole. On their journey, the mages confronted the phantoms of the dead and saw the immensely powerful solar dragon.

Episode 5 of the series also introduced one of the central characters of the story, named Stark, who will have a fascinating role to play in Frieren anime episode 6.

Frieren anime episode 6 will see Stark the "Warrior" facing the Solar Dragon

Release date and time

As mentioned previously, Frieren anime episode 6, titled The Hero Of The Village, will be released on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television and its affiliated channels. The English-subtitled version of the epiosde will be internationally streamed after a delay of one hour at the following timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 11 am

Brazil Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 12 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, October 13, 4 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 8:30 pm

Philippines Time: Friday, October 13, 11 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, October 14, 12:30 am

Where to stream Frieren anime episode 6

A still from the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Frieren anime episode 6 can be streamed on Crunchyroll in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other regions. Fans residing in South Korea, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan can watch the next episode on Netflix.

Additionally, Frieren anime episode 6 will be available on Bilibili, Aniplus TV, Amazon Prime, iQIYI, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected regions. In other words, anime enthusiasts have plenty of options to stream the next episode of Frieren: Beyond The Journey's End.

A brief recap of Frieren anime episode 5

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End kicked off with the mages commencing their journey to find the Aureole, an elusive place where the souls of the departed rest. Arriving at a village, Fren and Frieren heard the news of several people disappearing near the mountain pass.

According to the intel, the victims witnessed the ghosts of their deceased relatives or people they knew, and they looked exactly like they did before they died. The mages deduced that it was the work of the phantom demons named Einsam, who lure their prey using illusions of the dead.

The phantom demons (Image via Madhouse)

At the foggy mountain crossing, Frieren and Fren confronted the phantom demons. For Frieren, the phantom took the form of Himmel, while for Fren, it was Heiter. However, Frieren saw through the illusion and obliterated the phantoms with her magic.

Moving on to their journey near Riegel Canyon, Frieren and Fren saw a majestic Solar Dragon. While Frieren wanted to defeat it and take a magical Grimoire from its nest, it was a difficult feat to accomplish. As such, Frieren thought it was the proper time to recruit a warrior.

Stark as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The Elfen mage knew that Eisen's apprentice lived in a village located along the Riegel Canyon. Eisen requested the mage recruit his apprentice since the latter required a warrior in their party.

The episode then saw Freiren and Fren finally meeting Eisen's apprentice, Stark. While he was revered as the Hero who saved the village from the Solar Dragon in the past, he was actually someone with zero battle experience. Nonetheless, he decided to help Frieren defeat the Solar Dragon and prepared himself for the battle.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 6

Stark in Frieren anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the previous episode adapted chapters 9–10 of the manga, it's likely that Frieren anime episode 6 will cover chapters 11 and 12. As such, the next installment of the Frieren anime will see Stark the Warrior combating the Solar Dragon. However, it remains to be seen whether Stark can defeat the dragon by himself.

