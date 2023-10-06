Blue Lock chapter 236 spoilers and raw scans: Hiori ponders quitting football as he places his career on the line

While Blue Lock chapter 236 officially releases on October 11, 2023, the spoilers for the same have come out online. Following his failed long shot, Hiori Yo was pondering about quitting football. Just then, Isagi's faith in him pushed him right back into the match. However, he decided that the next goal would decide his future.

The previous chapter saw the ball drop to Hiori Yo. While he was just about to pass the ball to Isagi, he was reminded of his parents and their expectations. This caused him to spiral with several thoughts in his mind. Wanting to score his own goal, Hiori shot the ball, however, it got blocked by Sendo Shuto. Meanwhile, Isagi found a new winning formula after seeing Hiori's shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 236 spoilers: Bastard Munchen wins back the ball for the egoists

As per the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 236, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Goodbye." Following Hiori Yo's failed shot attempt, the striker was left dejected as he was led to believe that he wasn't born to play football. Therefore, he decided to quit Blue Lock and inform his parents about his decision. Despite this decision, Hiori was able to keep smiling as he was finally void of all expectations.

Suddenly, Yoichi Isagi called out to him asking him to help him create an attack once again. Hiori was surprised that Isagi still expected something from him considering that he had selfishly taken a shot. In the meantime, Oliver Aiku initiated Ubers' counterattack and passed the ball around, slowly progressing to the opposition's goal.

Just as Isagi passed by Hiori, he asked him to not think, and instead do things reflexively. This was a piece of advice that Hiori had given Isagi quite some time ago. This left Hiori surprised that Isagi still remembered it. Additionally, Hiori could also see a notable difference between his parents' expectations and Isagi's expectations. While his parents were asking him to be the best, Isagi was only expecting him to help score a goal.

Blue Lock chapter 236 spoilers then saw the ball reach Shoei Barou. Just as he was about to shoot it, Yukimiya Kenyu and Raichi Jingo arrived to sandwich him. Wanting to avoid such a situation, Barou shot the ball quickly. Unfortunately for him, Kunigami Rensuke managed to block the shot.

Gagamaru Gin as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

The ball then rebounded and flew above everyone as Sendoh and Aiku tried to get control of it. However, Gagamaru Gin managed to reach it with his jump and caught it. After winning back the possession, Gagamaru threw the ball to Hiori Yo who controlled it and proceeded to initiate Bastard Munchen's counterattack with Isagi.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 236 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 236 spoilers saw Hiori Yo and Yoichi Isagi initiate Bastard Munchen's counterattack. Thus, the next chapter could see them reaching the final third of Ubers' defense. Considering that the majority of Ubers defenders were in Bastard Munchen's half, this seems like the best opportunity for the two egoists to score their winning goal.

