Blue Lock chapter 236: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

The previous chapter saw the ball drop to Hiori after the two teams tried to win back the possession. Hiori was about to pass the ball to Isagi when he started having doubts. He ended up shooting the ball, wanting to create his own destiny. While the shot was blocked, Isagi found a new winning formula.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Yoichi Isagi may score the winning goal in Blue Lock chapter 236

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 236, titled Sayonara, will be released on Tuesday, October 10, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, October 11, at 12 am JST.

The release times and the corresponding time zones for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 236 are listed below.

Fans in the US can read Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers from other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either digitally or physically.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 235

Hiori Yo, as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 235, titled The Reason You Were Born, saw Isagi winning back the ball for Bastard Munchen by passing it to Hiori. Immediately after Hiori received the ball, Isagi asked him to pass it back. Hiori wanted to surpass Isagi's expectations. That's when his mind got clouded by thoughts about his parents, Isagi, and Ego Jinpachi.

As Hiori struggled to make a decision, he remembered when Tabito Karasu asked him to have goals for himself. This helped Hiori realize his true nature, which saw him blame his parents because he himself did not have any goals. Thus, Hiori shot the ball in hopes of forging his career. Unfortunately, Sendo blocked the shot. However, Isagi found a new winning formula.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 236?

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 236 will most likely see Isagi score the winning goal. The final illustration from the previous chapter saw Isagi staring at the ball.

Thus, there is a good chance that Isagi is set to score his goal through a rebounded ball. This scene could end up being similar to Rin Itoshi's goal against Isagi's team in the Second Selection.

