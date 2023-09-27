Blue Lock chapter 235: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 235 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 4, at 12 am JST. Given that the manga has not announced a break, the upcoming chapter will be released as per the schedule. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Hiori start Bastard Munchen's counterattack with some help from Isagi and Yukimiya. The moment he delivered the final ball to Isagi, Kaiser arrived to steal the goalscoring opportunity. Wanting to score the winning goal, both Isagi and Kaiser shot the ball. However, it was blocked by Aryu and Barou.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Isagi and Hiori may together steal the ball in Blue Lock chapter 235

Release date and time, where to read

Isagi and Hiori as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 235 will be titled The Reason You Were Born. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, October 3, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, October 4, at 12 am JST.

The release times for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 235 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, October 3

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, October 3

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, October 3

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, October 4

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the United States via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either digitally or physically to read the same.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 234

Isagi and Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 234, titled Producer!, opened with Hiori starting Bastard Munchen's counterattack. He displayed his dribbling and pace and got past several Ubers players with some help from Isagi and Yukimiya. Upon identifying his ego, Hiori realized that he wanted to become a creator rather than a scorer. Thus, he wanted to help Isagi score.

However, upon passing the ball to Isagi, Don Lorenzo lunged in for a block. While Isagi was able to outwit him, Kaiser arrived to steal the goalscoring opportunity. Both Isagi and Kaiser shot the ball together, but Barou and Aryu managed to block it together.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 235?

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 235, titled The Reason You Were Born, might most likely be a Hiori Yo-centric chapter, given that he has a complicated relationship with his parents. While his parents wanted him to become the best in football, Hiori has now decided that he wanted to be a creator rather than a goalscorer. This could leave Hiori with second thoughts.

However, with Ubers possibly having regained possession of the ball, Isagi and Hiori may go after it to steal it away for themselves.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.