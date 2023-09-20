Blue Lock chapter 234: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 234 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 27, at 12 AM JST. The manga will not be going on a break. Hence, the upcoming chapter will be released as scheduled. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Hiori overcoming his past as he forged a new goal he could work on. Given that he himself did not ever dream of becoming the world's no. 1, Hiori decided to help Isagi become the King. With that, he unleashed his Meta Vision and stole the ball away from the Ubers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Hiori and Isagi may initiate their attack in Blue Lock chapter 234

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 234 will be titled Producer!. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, September 26, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, September 27, at 12 AM JST.

The release times for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 234 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Tuesday, September 26

Central Standard Time: 9 AM, Tuesday, September 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Tuesday, September 26

British Standard Time: 3 PM, Tuesday, September 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, September 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, September 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, September 27

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the US via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the same.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 233

Hiori Yo's parents carrying him in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 233, titled Key, saw Hiori having a flashback of his past, i.e., the time when he realized that his parents did not love him, but his specs. Since then, Hiori has been playing football to keep his family from falling apart. Nevertheless, he had enough of them and went to Blue Lock to be away from them.

However, during his stay, he noticed how Barou was an amazing player, having the potential to become the world's best. That said, Isagi also possessed such ability. Hence, Hiori Yo decided to help Isagi become the King. Thus, he used his Meta Vision to steal the ball away from Ubers.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 234?

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 234, titled Producer!, will most likely see Hiori Yo and Yoichi Isagi together initiate their attack. After stealing the ball away from Ubers, Hiori asked Isagi to join him in the attack. Hence, fans will most likely get to see the duo link up for an attack again. That said, given the manga's pace, the chances of the attack turning into a goal this early seem low.

