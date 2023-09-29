Frieren anime episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Frieren anime episode 5 will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on NTV and its affiliated channels. Following its release on Japanese networks, the episode will be available for streaming on several streaming platforms for the global audience, such as Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and more.

Based on Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga series of the same name, Frieren: Beyond The Journey's End anime premiered on September 29, 2023, with a two-hour episode comprising the first four episodes of the series. This special movie-length episode introduced the Elfen mage, Frieren, as she embarked on a journey to discover what life truly meant for human beings, all the while searching for diverse magic spells.

Since the special episode captured the surreal mood and tone of the series, fans are looking forward to Frieren anime episode 5 and seeing what lies ahead for the protagonist and her companion, Fren.

Frieren anime episode 5 will see the Elfen mage and Fren confronting the phantoms of the Dead

Release date and time and streaming details

To reiterate, Frieren anime episode 5, titled Phantoms of the Dead, is slated to release on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television and its affiliated networks. Global fans of Frieren anime won't have to worry, as the episode will be available for streaming on various platforms.

The international audience will be able to stream Frieren anime episode 5 on Crunchyroll, as they have secured digital distribution rights for the anime. Additionally, the episode can be watched on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in select countries.

The release date and timings of Frieren anime episode 5 based on various timezones and regions are given here:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 11 am

Brazil Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 12 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, October 6, 4 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 8:30 pm

Philippines Time: Friday, October 6, 11 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, October 7, 12:30 am

A brief recap of Frieren: Beyond The Journey's End episodes 1-4

The first four episodes of Frieren anime, released on September 29, 2023, perfectly set up the story for the titular protagonist and her companions. The special episode commenced with Frieren and her heroic party returning from their adventure. They had successfully defeated the Demon King and brought peace and prosperity to the land.

As they celebrated the grand reception, the heroes decided to part ways before witnessing a unique celestial event that only occurs every fifty years. However, they promise to be back once again to view this phenomenon, albeit with a better view.

A still from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The episode also focused on Frieren, the elf, who outlives everyone. To fulfill the promise and seek a magic object, she returns to the capital only to find Himmel, the Hero grown old. The episode saw Frieren come face-to-face with the stark reality of humanity's mortality as Himmel breathed his last due to old age.

Later, she finds a new companion in Fren, whom Heiter had rescued. Upon Heiter's request, she begins to teach Fren magic. Once Heiter breathed his last, the Elfen mage set off with Fren to fulfill various requests. The final segment of the episode saw Frieren embark on a new adventure to find the Aureole.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 5

Frieren and Fren (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren anime episode 5 will see the titular protagonist embarking on a journey to find the Aureole with her companion, Fren. As was revealed, she would have to go to the North to find this unique place where one can converse with the dead. However, it won't be easy, as Frieren and Fren have to face the Phantoms of the Dead. As such, Frieren anime episode 5 promises to be a fascinating one.

