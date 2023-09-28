Frieren anime: Exact release date and time for every region

One of the highly anticipated titles of Fall 2023, Frieren, will premiere on Friday, September 29, at 9:00 p.m. JST on NTV's Kinyo Roadshow evening program block with a special two-hour episode. Under the production of Madhouse, the episode promises to provide an immersive cinematic experience for all viewers.

Based on the critically acclaimed manga series by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond The Journey's End TV animation will take the audience on a fantastical journey.

Notably, this TV Anime project marks the return of the renowned animation studio Madhouse, which has produced numerous top-rated anime titles, such as One Punch Man, Death Note, Monster, Hunter X Hunter, and more.

Release date, and timings

To reiterate, Frieren anime is slated to release on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. JST with a two-hour-long special episode on NTV's Kinyo Roadshow program (Friday Roadshow).

Following its debut, the anime will air its later episodes starting on October 6, 2023, in NTV's new timeslot, Friday Anime Night, at 11 p.m. JST.

According to the official announcement, the anime will run for two cours consecutively until March 2024. Notably, the actual release time and date for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End may vary in other countries due to the differences in time zones.

Frieren anime will premiere internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, September 29, 5 a.m.

Central Standard Time: Friday, September 29, 7 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, September 29, 8 a.m.

Brazil Time: Friday, September 29, 9 a.m.

British Summer Time: Friday, September 29, 1 p.m.

Central European Standard Time: Friday, September 29, 2 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Friday, September 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Philippines Time: Friday, September 29, at 8 p.m.

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, September 29, at 9:30 p.m.

Where to watch Frieren anime

Frieren key visual (Image via Madhouse)

As mentioned previously, Frieren anime will be broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliated syndications in Japan. On the other hand, the international audience will be pleased to know that Crunchyroll has secured the digital distribution rights of the anime and confirmed it as part of their Fall 2023 anime lineup.

Moreover, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episodes in several regions, including the USA, India, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and others. Apart from Crunchyroll, Muse Asia has also acquired the rights to release the episodes on their official YouTube channel for regions such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Cast and staff for Frieren anime

Frieren anime has become one of the eagerly anticipated titles for Fall 2023 due to its stellar cast and staff. Produced by Madhouse, the anime will see Keiichiro Saito handling the directorial duties.

Tomohiro Suzuki, who has worked on various anime titles, such as One-Punch Man, Boogiepop, and others, will be in charge of the series' scripts. On the other hand, Reiko Nagasawa is in charge of the character designs, while Evan Call will compose the music.

Frieren as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The opening theme of the Frieren anime, titled Yusha, is performed by YOASOBI, while the ending theme, Anytime Anywhere, is sung by Milet. As for the cast members, the renowned Seiyuu (voice actor) Atsumi Tanezaki is set to play the protagonist, Frieren.

The other cast members for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End include Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Hiroki Yasumoto as Qual, Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme, and others.

What to expect from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

A visual from Frieren (Image via Madhouse)

The TV anime adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End promises to tell the mesmerizing tale of an Elfen mage who seeks to find the meaning of life. The overarching theme of fantasy sees the titular protagonist going on a quest with his companions to find magic spells and forge friendships along the way.

Along with her courageous companions, the elfen mage had defeated the Demon King and brought peace and prosperity to the land. However, as an elf, she would outlive her former party. As such, Frieren sets off on an adventure with her new companions to understand what life truly means.

Undoubtedly, the Frieren anime will captivate the audience with its glorious theme that is embedded with poignant overtones.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

