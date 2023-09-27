Kagurabachi comes for Boruto Two Blue Vortex after surpassing My Hero Academia

After dethroning My Hero Academia a couple of days ago, Kagurabachi is now set to surpass Boruto Two Blue Vortex in Shueisha's MangaPlus Hottest section. Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, this new battle shonen manga continues to impress its fans and reach astounding heights of popularity following its remarkable debut.

The story of Kagurabachi follows Chihiro Rokuhira, the son of the most famous swordsmith, who sets out on a perilous path to avenge his father's death and retrieve the stolen enchanted katanas.

Notably, the manga was released as part of Shueisha's new project, JUMP NEXTWAVE, along with two other series, named Mamayuyu and Two On Ice. Interestingly, Takeru-san's manga became the talk of the town even before its official release.

Kagurabachi manga on its way to dethrone Boruto Two Blue Vortex in MangaPlus' "Hottest" popularity section

Popularity rankings in MangaPlus (Image Shueisha's MangaPlus App)

To reiterate, Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has been met with surreal hype as it is set to dethrone Boruto Two Blue Vortex in Shueisha's MangaPlus "Hottest" popularity section and become one of the top four popular manga titles along with One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Earlier, Takeru-san's manga had surpassed many top-rated titles, such as My Hero Academia, Spy X Family, Oshi No Ko, Dragon Ball Super, Sakamoto Days, etc., and entered the top five zone. As of writing, Kagurabachi manga is sitting in the fifth position with 597,627 views, just next to Boruto Two Blue Vortex (654,503).

Takeru Hokazono's manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

In other words, the difference between the two series is only 56876 views for the manga to topple Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto's manga and enter the prestigious top four zone. While it may seem difficult at first glance, fans will be interested to know that Takeru-san's manga crossed over 150,000 views within three or four days.

As such, it might take only a couple of days for the new battle shonen manga to surpass Boruto Two Vortex in popularity. Notably, MangaPlus' Hotteset section serves to show what manga readers are currently engrossed in. So, it only goes to reveal how popular Takeru Hokazono's manga has become to enter the top five with just two official chapters released next to its name.

Takeru Hokazono's manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Moreover, fans on social media have already begun comparing Kagurabachi's protagonist with other famous battle-shonen characters such as Zoro, Ichigo, Tanjiro, Guts, and others. In fact, some fans have also compared Takeru Hokazono's manga with Boruto Two Blue Vortex recently and regarded the former's art style as better than the latter.

Whether it's through the various memes on the internet or because of the manga's innate potential to become the next big thing in the shonen genre, Takeru-san's manga has reached the pinnacle of success.

Given that many highly-rated manga, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, etc., are at their last stages (arcs) and might end sooner than later, Kagurabachi might become the next flagship shonen series for Shueisha, and the latest popularity ranking reflects this very fact.

