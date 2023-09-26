Bleach TYBW finally explains why Yhwach lost against Yamamoto thousand years ago (& it has everything to do with Ichibei Hyosube)

The Quincy King's defeat against Yamamoto a thousand years ago was one of the pivotal events that set the foundation for the grand narrative of the Bleach TYBW arc. While the anime had earlier shown how Yamamoto's flaming blade defeated Yhwach, the latest episode has finally revealed a concrete reason behind his downfall.

According to Bleach TYBW episode 24, titled Too Early To Win, Too Late To Know, Ichibei Hyosube was why Yhwach couldn't go full throttle against Genryusai. Through an anime original flashback scene, the episode revealed one of the most important details regarding Yhwach's past, which ultimately led to his downfall during the first Shinigami vs. Quincy War.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers regarding Yhwach's powers.

Yhwach couldn't defeat Yamamoto a thousand years ago as his Almighty powers were sealed by Ichibei Hyosube, according to Bleach TYBW anime

A thousand years ago, the Quincy King, Yhwach, possessed a power called Almighty, allowing him to see and alter future events at his will. While this ability would have been the perfect counter against Yamamoto in the First Great War, the Quincy King couldn't use it for a specific reason.

An anime original flashback scene in Bleach TYBW episode 24 revealed that Ichibei Hyosube had sealed Yhwach's Almighty powers by sacrificing the left hand of the Soul King, following a disagreement between their ideologies. That's why the Quincy King couldn't use his Almighty during the Great War.

Yhwach's Almighty Eyes in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

So, what exactly had transpired that led Ichibei to take such a drastic decision? According to the recently released episode of Bleach TYBW, the Manako Osho had come to Yhwach to propose a negotiation or a non-aggression pact between the Soul Society and the Licht Reich.

According to Ichibei's terms, while Soul Society would indulge themselves in the affairs related to the world, Licht Reich would enjoy a prosperous life. However, the Quincy King refused to sign this treaty, calling it a deception. Yhwach was aware of how the world once existed as one without the concept of life and death.

A clip from Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The Soul King set the boundaries to that eternal peace by separating life and death, which eventually brought the concept of fear to the world. With his powers, Yhwach could sense the anguish and fear of people; hence, he wished to unify the three realms once again and eradicate the concept of life and death.

Ichibei then showed him the visions of the Soul King and mentioned how both he and Reio maintain the stability of the fragile world. However, Yhwach saw King's current existence as pitiful. In other words, his vision was contradictory to the Soul Reapers, who wished to maintain the stability of the three realms.

As such, a fight broke out between them, where Ichibei sealed Yhwach's Almighty eyes by sacrificing the left arm of the Soul King. The Manako Osho mentioned that Yhwach's Almighty eyes would be closed forever, and he would never be able to open them until the day he died.

This particular flashback scene in Bleach TYBW, which presumably took place sometime before the First Great Quincy War, was extremely crucial because it explained why Yhwach couldn't use his Almighty eyes against Yamamoto during the war. Had the Quincy King been able to use his original powers, the outcome of the battle probably would have been different.

