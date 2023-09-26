Bleach fans pull up hidden gems to finally prove that Kubo is extremely underrated

While Bleach has garnered tremendous appreciation over the years for its exceptional execution of battles, world-building, and the lores, the narrative has remained its most underrated aspect. However, Tite Kubo's genius is undoubtedly reflected in the rich and intricate narrative, that elevates the series to new heights of philosophical greatness.

Even though one can argue that Kubo doesn't have the same level of consistency as Masashi Kishimoto in Naruto, or Eiichiro Oda in One Piece, there are several moments when the renowned mangaka presented readers and fans with fabulous dialogues that made his characters shine. As such, many ardent fans of the series have taken to social media to share some of the iconic dialogues in the series to highlight Kubo's genius as an author.

Bleach fans share their favorite dialogues from the series to highlight Kubo's excellent writing prowess

When it comes to the narrative, there's no doubt that Bleach as a work of fiction has its moments of ups and downs. Compared to Oda's One Piece, or Kishimoto's Naruto, the dialogues of Tite Kubo's magnum opus have often been criticized for being crude, funky, or at times bland. In fact, there are many who believe that Kubo doesn't have consistency as a writer.

However, from time to time, the genius mangaka has shown his flair as a writer through the iconic dialogues/speeches of his characters in the series. From Aizen Sosuke and Mayuri Kurotuschi to White Zangetsu and Shunsui Kyoraku, several characters from the series served as spokespersons for the author's philosophical viewpoints.

Mayuri as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Whether it's Aizen's speech on courage, Mayuri Kurotsuchi's speech on the concept of perfection, White Zangetsu's speech on the concept of killer instinct, or Shunsui's monologue on being a Shinigami burdened with responsibilities, numerous such instances in the manga have marked Kubo as a genius writer, although an underrated one.

Moreover, one could argue that if Kubo didn't have it in him to write perfect dialogues, then Aizen Sosuke wouldn't have become a fascinating antagonist in the first place. In fact, the author has shown the same dexterity while writing the dialogues for Ulquiorra in Bleach, who is also one of the most popular characters in the series.

Ichibei as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Furthermore, Kubo's depth as a writer allows fans to delve into the series and critically interpret each character and their motives. The renowned mangaka has penned and illustrated several complex characters such as Ichibei Hyosube, Genryusai Yamamoto, and Yhwach, among others, who have continued to enthrall the fans.

Apart from being a master at foreshadowing, Kubo is also a mangaka who elevates his characters through his writing. As such, many fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share some of their favorite dialogues or speeches from Bleach when asked by a fan with the username @r7dman. These dialogues only reinforce the idea that Kubo is an underrated author.

While many commended the author for his choice of dialogues for the antagonists, especially Aizen and Yhwach, some fans have also picked the dialogues of Ichibei, Gin, and Hollow Ichigo as their favorite. Few fans have also mentioned Zangetsu's monologue and how impactful it was in the context of the narrative.

Several tweets have also praised Kubo's choice of dialogues for Mayuri, while others have picked "The Horse and the King" speech of White Zangetsu as their favorite. However, it's evident that Aizen is the unanimous choice as the character with the best dialogues in Bleach.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

