Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is set to release on Monday, October 2, at 12 am JST. Following the tragic apparent passing of Satoru Gojo in the previous issue, the series’ fanbase is seemingly split on a few key points. These include, but are not limited to, whether Gojo is actually dead, if anyone can actually defeat Sukuna now, and if so, who can defeat him.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 available as of writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when they will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 likely to confirm Gojo’s death beyond a shadow of a doubt

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, October 2, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, October 1 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, October 2, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 1

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, October 1

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, October 1

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, October 1

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 2

Chapter 236 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 began with Satoru Gojo being greeted by Suguru Geto in the Okinawa airport. Gojo was upset because he always told his students that when you die, you die alone. He and Geto then discussed the things Gojo was leaving behind, as well as how the fight against Sukuna was. Gojo even admitted that he couldn’t draw out his full potential in their fight, seemingly sad about this fact.

Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara then appeared, teasing Gojo for being happy about dying in combat. They then discussed Gojo’s life and death, asking him if he was satisfied with how both ended up going for him. Nanami added that he was also happy with his death after Gojo asked, expressing joy that he bet on the future in his final moments. As it was revealed that Yaga Masamichi, Misato Kuroi, and Riko Amanai were also present, the series returned to reality.

Here, Gojo was revealed to be dead, while Sukuna explains that what he wanted from Mahoraga’s adaptation was a model of how to breach Gojo’s Infinity. This allowed Sukuna to apply his Cursed Technique to not just Gojo but space, existence, and the world itself. Likewise, as long as Gojo existed in that space, his Infinity could be bypassed. The chapter ended with Sukuna thanking Gojo for a good fight as Hajime Kashimo appeared for his turn to fight Sukuna.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 will likely and sadly confirm that Gojo is indeed dead beyond any means of revival or resuscitation. While this may be apparent to some already considering that Gojo has been cut in half, there are fans arguing that there is still a chance he can be saved. However, he’ll more likely than not be officially and fully killed off in the coming issue.

Once addressing this, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 will excitingly begin the fight between Hajime Kashimo and Sukuna. With this having been a fight hundreds of years in the making, fans are expecting series author and illustrator Gege Akutami to go above and beyond here. Likewise, many are excited to see Kashimo’s Cursed Technique, which can only be used once and has been saved for Sukuna.

