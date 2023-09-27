Frieren anime announces two consecutive cour run and more days ahead of premiere

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the official website for the upcoming Frieren anime series announced that it will run for two consecutive cours for its first season. In the anime industry, the term “cour” is used to refer to a quarter-year run for an anime series, which means the series will be running for a half-year straight.

Likewise, this also means that the Frieren anime series should end its first season with roughly 24-26 episodes, with this figure being the typical episode order range of a two-cour series. In addition to this exciting release information, the series’ website also announced what the special ending theme song for the anime’s two-hour premiere would be.

The upcoming Frieren anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series of the same name. The pair’s manga originally debuted in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020, most recently shipping its 11th volume in Japan on September 15.

Frieren anime series announces special ending theme song specifically for series’ premiere

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Frieren anime series also announced that it will feature a special ending theme song for the series’ two-hour premiere specifically. This theme song, titled bliss will be performed by milet, who also performs the regular ending theme song. The regular ending theme is titled Anytime Anywhere, while the opening theme by YOASOBI is called Yusha (which translates to “Hero”)

The series’ consecutive two-cour run is set to begin with the aforementioned two-hour premiere on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 9 pm Japanese Standard Time. It will be the first anime to premiere on NTV’s “Kinyo Roadshow” block, which is usually reserved for feature films. Later episodes will air in an 11 pm JST timeslot in NTV’s new “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT” block starting on October 6.

Expand Tweet

Atsumi Tanezaki plays the protagonist and titular character, Frieren. Other cast members include Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Qual. It is unclear at the time of this article’s writing if this is the full cast list for the first season or if additional cast members will be announced as the series progresses.

Keiichiro Saito is directing the series at Madhouse studios, with Tomohiro Suzuki in charge of the series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters, while Evan Call is composing the music. As mentioned above, the manga originally debuted in April 2020 and has been regularly serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since. A hiatus was taken in mid-January 2023, but quickly ended in late March.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.