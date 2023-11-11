MF Ghost episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The episode will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the series on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, Kanata Rivington was not seen doing anything fancy as was expected of him. But it was obvious to someone like Ogata, who had been watching his driving closely since the qualification race, that Kanata was being quite calculating. However, viewers will have to wait until the next episode to find out if Kanata's plan pays off.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for MF Ghost episode 7.

MF Ghost episode 7 release time

Ogata as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The first season is expected to consist of a total of 13 episodes.

MF Ghost episode 7 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central European Time - 4 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 13, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 13, 2023

MF Ghost episode 7 streaming details

Ren as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

MF Ghost episode 7 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time it airs on TV networks. Alternatively, viewers can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

A quick summary of MF Ghost episode 6

Kakeru Yashio as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

The previous episode revealed that Takumi Fujiwara ventured overseas at the age of 20 to compete in the British Rally Championship. Recognized for his impressive speed, fans dubbed him the Flying Man from Japan.

While he also made an appearance in the WRC, a drive shaft failure during a work machine test led to a serious accident, prompting him to retire early. Although he disappeared from the racing scene, it finally came to light that he was now a teacher at a famous racing school in Donnington, and Kanata's mentor.

Nozomi Kitahara as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

As the race continued in the death zone, Kanata prioritized the safety of others in the fog, and thus refraining from drastic moves that could lead to accidents. Once outside the death zone, Kanata strategically maneuvered past the Yashi-Kata gang.

But as soon as he entered the flat course, by momentarily letting them lead, he slipstreamed with them. This way he turned his limited horsepower into an advantage. On the other hand, Beckenbauer, unimpressed by Ishigami's driving, eventually overtook him to assume the first position.

What to expect in MF Ghost episode 7?

Kanata's Toyota 86 as seen in MF Ghost episode 7 preview (Image via Felix Film)

In MF Ghost episode 7, titled Turn 07: The Man in the 4 Car, viewers can expect the introduction of one of the best racers in MFG, Kouki Sawatari, who drives car number 4. However, this particular racer will not be seen participating in the ongoing race.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.