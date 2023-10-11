MF Ghost manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The MF Ghost manga has a special place in the hearts of most Initial D fans because it is the spiritual sequel to that legendary manga series. Author Shuichi Shigeno didn't stray away from the racing concept and decided to continue along that road, albeit with a brand new cast and a much calmer and slow-paced direction, which has added to the appeal of the series.

The interesting part about the MF Ghost manga, when compared to Shigeno's most acclaimed series, is the fact that it takes place a few years into the future. This is very important because it shows how the world of racing has changed and how technology now has an even greater role in the sport, which is a pivotal point to understanding the difference between these two series and Shigeno's vision with this manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the MF Ghost manga.

All the details about the MF Ghost manga

Where to read

For those who want to give the MF Ghost manga a chance, the best way to go is through the Kodansha manga app, K Manga. In case people don't know, Kodansha is the publishing company of the series and readers can download this app in order to check out all the manga series they have been releasing over the years.

For those potential readers who prefer focusing on physical copies, it is unfortunate that Amazon doesn't currently have this manga in store. Sure, they can go and buy the Kindle version of the series to give them a read, but if they want to purchase a physical copy, they are currently not available.

What to expect

The bulk of the MF Ghost manga takes place in the late 2020s and early 2030s, with the world of racing having undergone several technological advancements. This even influences the way that cars are driven, which is a key plot point that already makes the series separate itself from what was shown in the Initial D manga.

Within this context, the protagonist of the series is a young rookie named Kanata Rivington, who is both English and Japanese, although he goes by the name of Kanata Katagiri. He happens to drive a Toyota and manages to beat racers who are driving some of the best cars that Europe has to offer, which is something that gives Kanata a bit of a name in the racing world.

It is also worth pointing out that the story doesn't make a lot of connections to Initial D, although there is a major one: Kanata was trained by the former series' protagonist, Takumi Fujiwara. Much has been asked in the fandom about Takumi's fate after the ending of the Initial D series and here, it is revealed that he managed to make it as a pro, although injuries and accidents kept him from reaching his potential, which is why he decided to focus on teaching and preparing the next generation of the sport.

Final thoughts

The MF Ghost manga doesn't have the hype and legacy that Inital D has had over the years but that doesn't mean that it isn't a quality series. Shigeno is an absolute master of his craft and he is the definitive manga author when it comes to racing, which is why both series have been so successful over the years.

