MF Ghost anime release window, cast, plot, trailer, and more

The forthcoming MF Ghost anime, which is centered on the Japanese street racing scene, is one of the most eagerly anticipated series. With numerous films, animated series, and television shows focusing solely on street racing, it has become one of the world's most popular themes. The MF Ghost anime is a successor of Initial D and is based on the manga of the same name created by Shuichi Shigeno.

There is a lot of hype among the fandom as MF Ghost anime is about to premiere. The third promotional video and main visual for the TV anime series MF Ghost were published on the official YouTube channel of the anime series on January 4, 2023, revealing the vast majority of the cast and crew. Furthermore, the trailer quickly went viral among all otaku seinen fans.

As Crunchyroll and Medialink recently licensed the anime, here's more information on the title's release window, cast, trailer, and more.

MF Ghost anime to debut in 2023

On January 4, 2022, an anime television series adaptation of MF Ghost was announced, followed by a trailer on the same day, revealing that the anime would debut in 2023. Another trailer was released on May 5, 2022, but no major details were revealed, and the third was released on January 4, 2023, revealing the majority of the cast.

The anime trailer featured the series' protagonist Kanata Livington and his red Toyota 86. The trailer also teased the anime's plot, which transports the fandom to the year 202X, 15 years after Initial D. The trailer also showed that internal combustion engines, such as diesel and petrol engines, have been replaced by self-driving electric cars, which are now commonplace in Japan.

However, the MFG racing circuit, which uses classic internal combustion vehicles, is growing in popularity all over the world. Ren Saionji, Shun Aiba, Ogata, and other characters were also featured in the trailer. Furthermore, the teaser trailer included real-life recorded engine audio for the featured Toyota 86 and Lamborghini Huracan.

The anime is directed by Tomohito Naka, best known for the Initial D Legend series, and the series scripts are written by Kenichi Yamashita and Akihiko Inari. Kenichi is well-known for titles like Space Brothers and Yu-Gi-Oh, whereas Askihiko is famous for the Inazuma Eleven series and Cowboy Bebop.

Furthermore, Naoyuki Onda, well-known for Berserk: The Golden Age, Mobile Suit Gundam, Psycho-Pass, and other projects, is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animators alongside Chiyoko Sakamoto. Chiyoko is famous for working on Deadman Wonderland and Naruto.

Finally, Masafumi Mima, best known for Attack on Titan, Astro Boy, Fullmetal Alchemist, and other animes, is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi, known for the Initial D series and Dance in the Vampire Bund, is composing the music. Additionally, the MF Ghost anime will be produced by Felix Film, who worked on titles like Otherside Picnic, A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd, and more, and will be licensed by Crunchyroll and Medialink.

Cast

The official cast of MF Ghost anime includes Yuma Uchida as Kanata Katagiri (Kanata Livington) and Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji. Yuma was seen in Bluelock (as Reo Mikage), Fruits Basket (as Kyo Soma), and Jujutsu Kaisen (as Megumi Fushiguro), while Ayane is well-known for her roles in Black Clover (as Secre Swallowtail), My Hero Academia (as Ochaco Uraraka), and more.

Other cast members include Daisuke Ono as Shun Aiba, Hiroshi Kamiya as Michael Beckenbauer, and Daisuke Namikawa as Daigo Oishi. Daisuke is best known for playing Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan, while Hiroshi is famous for taking on the role of Levi in Attack on Titan. Finally, Namikawa is known for stepping into the role of Momoshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Additional cast members set to take on roles in the MF Ghost anime include:

Junichi Suwabe as Kaito Akaba

Hiroki Yasumoto as Fūjin Ishigami

Ryota Ohsaka as Koki Sawatari

Kohsuke Tanabe as Kakeru Yashiro

Yu Serizawa as Nozomi Kitahara

Tooru Sakurai as Yudai Sakamoto

Kaito Ishikawa as Yosuke Otani

Yuichi Nakamura as Jackson Taylor

Takumu Miyazono as Kazuhiro Maezono

Shogo Sakata as Takuya Yanagida

Kenta Miyake as E. Hanninen

Tasuku Hatanaka as Ogata

Taku Yashiro as Sena Moroboshi

Takehito Koyasu as Ryo Takahashi

Tomokazu Seki as Keisuke Takahashi

Osamu Hosoi as Fumihiro Jōyū

Yasunori Matsumoto as Wataru Akiyama

Mitsuo Iwata Itsuki Takeuchi

Kazuki Yao as Koichiro Iketani

Wataru Takagi as Kenji

Shuuhei Sakaguchi Hiroya Okuyama

Nobutoshi Canna as Kai Kogashiwa

Tatsuki Kobe as Yoji Tanaka

Yuko Iida as Kyoko Kurihara

Coco Hayashi as Mami Sato

What is the plot of MF Ghost anime?

The MF Ghost anime will transport the fandom to the year 202X where electric cars with self-driving capabilities have replaced internal combustion engines such as gasoline engines as the primary form of transportation in Japan. However, the anime will demonstrate how the MFG racing circuit, which uses traditional internal combustion vehicles, is growing in popularity across the globe.

Kanata Livington, a 19-year-old, who graduated from one of the best racing schools in the UK, will be the focus of the narrative. Later in the anime, he will travel to Japan to compete in MFG and search for his father, Ken Katagiri, who has gone missing. In addition, Kanata will relocate to the residence of Mr. Saionji and his wife, who were friends of his late mother and will enter the race using his father's last name.

Kanata will then borrow a Toyota 86 from Ogata, a relative of the couple. Using a car with disadvantaged specs, Kanata will finish in the top 15 while competing with different supercars, proving his incredible abilities. It will later be revealed that the renowned downhill and rally racer Takumi Fujiwara, who is also the protagonist of Initial D, is Kanata's coach.

This will make former racers from the same generation and MFG employees who are familiar with Fujiwara pay attention to Kanata.

Final thoughts

The new MF Ghost anime is certainly creating a buzz among otaku and street racing fans, who are left wondering when the anime will be released. Though no official anime release dates have been announced, given the time that the anime adaptation began, it is likely that the anime will be included in the 2023 anime summer list.

Stay tuned for more information on the MF Ghost anime and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

