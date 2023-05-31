Jujutsu Kaisen manga reveals why Megumi gives Gojo the upper hand against Sukuna

In the recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the narrative suggested a shocking theory that made the fans go frenzy. A crucial element of this dynamic came to light in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, as the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna reached its peak. Unexpectedly, it came to light that Megumi Fushiguro, despite being under Sukuna's control, offers Gojo an unexpected advantage.

This advantage is not founded on a mentor-pupil or a long-standing alliance, as is frequently the case in Shonen's narratives. Instead, a strong dislike serves as its foundation. Because of Megumi's striking resemblance to Toji Fushiguro, a character Gojo despises, he is unafraid to confront Sukuna, despite the fact that Sukuna has taken Megumi's body.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga reveals how Megumi strengthens Gojo's resolve

sonya !¡ @makirrez we all know how much gojo loves megumi and how carefully he raised him but i honestly wasn’t even surprised when gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy cuz he looks like toji because he’s been like that from the start LMAOO we all know how much gojo loves megumi and how carefully he raised him but i honestly wasn’t even surprised when gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy cuz he looks like toji because he’s been like that from the start LMAOO https://t.co/EnsxPtzBDi

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, the manga delves deeply into the core of human emotion and how it can affect how battles turn out. Gojo's battle against Sukuna, with the latter having taken over Megumi's body, is the epicenter of this exploration. Sukuna's decision to possess Megumi's body is a calculated move, likely designed to exploit Gojo's mentor-student relationship with Megumi, thereby obstructing his path to victory. However, it seems like this tactic spectacularly fails.

Gojo, widely renowned for his immense Cursed Energy, also holds another vital asset, which is an unwavering resolve. Gojo is unconcerned about the possibility that he might hurt Megumi during his confrontation with Sukuna. He instead leans on his long-held animosity toward Toji Fushiguro, who bears a striking resemblance to Megumi. This similarity allows Gojo to launch a merciless assault on Sukuna without diverting attention to the ship the latter is currently using.

fanfan @ytamanotwt can’t help thinking Gojo being so full of himself saying Sukuna taking over Megumi bcs it’d make Gojo to hold back because like heLLO SUKUNA GOT MEGUMI BCS OF MEGUMI’S OWN POTENTIALS YOU A-HOLE NOT BCS OF YOU! SUKUNA DIDN’T CARE ABOUT YOU! #jjk224 can’t help thinking Gojo being so full of himself saying Sukuna taking over Megumi bcs it’d make Gojo to hold back because like heLLO SUKUNA GOT MEGUMI BCS OF MEGUMI’S OWN POTENTIALS YOU A-HOLE NOT BCS OF YOU! SUKUNA DIDN’T CARE ABOUT YOU! #jjk224 https://t.co/4zWPLQRvVu

Furthermore, in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gojo's prior experience with Sukuna's possession of Yuji Itadori and the tragic results thereof has hardened him to the potential consequences of this battle. He sees Megumi as the unfortunate victim and Sukuna as the enemy. By removing himself from Megumi's plight emotionally, this viewpoint enables Gojo to focus all of his efforts and strategy on winning.

A closer look at this situation shows that Gojo's emotional strength and practical approach come from what he has been through in the past. The tragedy that followed Sukuna's possession of Yuji served as a harsh lesson for Gojo. This experience taught him the value of keeping emotions out of the battlefield and the distinction between friends and foes. It strengthened Gojo's resolve and equipped him to make the difficult decisions that may be necessary to defeat Sukuna and save Megumi.

Final thoughts

Cashew @Cashew524 Gojo’s used to not holding back with Megumi Gojo’s used to not holding back with Megumi https://t.co/0NE0CqBDWZ

The plot twist revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga demonstrates Gojo's character's depth and complexity. It demonstrates his adaptability, tenacity, and ability to make difficult decisions under pressure. Gege Akutami's storytelling shines in this development, brilliantly combining high-energy battles with intricate relationship dynamics and the emotional fallout of war.

This revelation in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga significantly raises the stakes in the ongoing battle and the overall series. It keeps readers on the edge of their seats, eager to find out how Gojo's surprising advantage over Sukuna will affect the outcome of the conflict and ultimately decide Megumi's fate. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga's beauty lies in its capacity to consistently surprise and enthrall its audience, keeping them waiting impatiently for the next chapter.

