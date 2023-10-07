MF Ghost episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The series will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers were introduced to Kanata Rivington, a rookie who moved to Japan from England to participate in MFG. He did, however, have an ulterior motive: he was looking for his father, who had gone missing. In MF Ghost Episode 2, viewers will witness Kanata's racing skills and find out whether he secures a spot in the MFG.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for MF Ghost.

MF Ghost Episode 2 release time

Kanata's Toyota 86 (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The first season is expected to consist of a total of 13 episodes.

MF Ghost Episode 2 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

MF Ghost Episode 2 streaming details

Kanata and Aiba (Image via Felix Film)

MF Ghost Episode 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time that it is scheduled to air on TV networks. Alternatively, viewers can opt to stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

A quick summary of MF Ghost Episode 1

Ren and Kanata (Image via Felix Film)

In the first episode of the series, it was established that environmental concerns and a shortage of fossil fuels had led to the discontinuation of cars with internal combustion engines. However, a new motorsport series with 30 million subscribers emerged as a result, named MFG.

The sole regulation in this sport was that cars must maintain a uniform grip-to-weight ratio, which gave rise to an immensely popular and unrestricted form of racing.

The episode then introduced viewers to two main characters: Ren, who worked as an MFG Angel, and Kanata Rivington, a Japanese British youngster staying at her house.

Kanata and Ogata (Image via Felix Film)

It was revealed that Kanata had attended a renowned racing school and was now seeking to participate in MFG with Ogata's help. It also came to light that Kanata's sole reason for coming to Japan was to locate his missing father.

At the MFG office, Kanata encountered Aiba Shun, who decided to mentor him upon learning of his intention to compete in the MFG qualifying race. The two shared a lunch and discussed the super elite racer Beckenbauer and his Porsche.

A photograph of Kanata's parents (Image via Felix Film)

Later, Kanata and Ren went to Kamakura to locate the exact spot captured in a photograph of Kanata's parents. While visiting one of the shrines, which Ren suspected might be the location in the photograph, Kanata shared the story of how his parents met when his mother was a teenager, fell in love, and eventually had him.

On the day of the MFG qualification, Kanata and Ogata met with Aiba, who provided tips about the race course and the car that Kanata was to drive. The episode ended with the start of the race.

What to expect in MF Ghost Episode 2?

Kanata ready for his race (Image via Felix Film)

In MF Ghost Episode 2, titled Turn 02: The Shocking New MFG Generation, Kanata will be seen racing under his father's name, Katagiri, with the hope of catching his attention. The track, as has already been revealed, will be quite nerve-wracking due to its numerous curves and elevation changes. Consequently, viewers can look forward to some jaw-dropping drifting as the 19-year-old rookie racer grabs everyone's attention.

