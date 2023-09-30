MF Ghost episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost episode 1 is set to premiere on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12:00 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The series will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. In addition, the series will also be available for streaming on Medialink and Crunchyroll.

MF Ghost, a sequel to the popular series Initial D, will be one of the most interesting series to premiere in the first week of October as part of the Winter releases. It will follow Kanata Katagiri, a young street racer who received mentorship from the legendary Takumi Fujiwara.

All the details about Felix Film's Fall anime MF Ghost episode 1

MF Ghost episode 1 release date and time

Kanata's Toyota (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The first season is anticipated to consist of a total of thirteen episodes.

MF Ghost episode 1 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 1, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 2, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 2, 2023

Staff and cast

Kanata and Ogata (Image via Felix Film)

Tomohito Naka, also known for the Initial D Legend series, is directing MF Ghost, with Kenichi Yamashita and Akihiko Inari in charge of the scripts. Character designs are done by Naoyuki Onda and Chiyoko Sakamoto. Hiroki Uchida and Masafumi Mima are managing the 3D and sound, respectively, while Akio Dobashi has composed the music.

The opening theme song, Jungle Fire, has been performed by Yu Serizawa and Motsu, while the ending theme song, Stereo Sunset, is performed by Himika Akaneya.

Voice actors for MF Ghost include Yuma Uchida as Kanata Katagiri, Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji, Daisuke Ono as Shun Aiba, Hiroshi Kamiya as Mikhail Beckenbauer, Tomokazu Seki as Keisuke Takahashi, Osamu Hosoi as Fumihiro Joyu, and Yasunori Matsumoto as Wataru Akiyama.

What to expect?

Kanata will be seen in MF Ghost episode 1 (Image via Felix Film)

The series will take place between the late 2020s and the early 2030s, in a world where self-driving electric cars are commonplace. MFG, an organization founded by Ryosuke, is dedicated to staging street racing with traditional internal combustion engines.

Within this context, Kanata Katagiri, a 19-year-old Japanese-British newcomer, will enter the racing scene with his Toyota 86 and astound everyone, although his only goal will be to find his long-lost father. Thus, in MF Ghost episode 1, viewers can expect to be introduced to Kanata and get familiarized with the world of street racing.

This winter, MF Ghost is not the only exciting anime to watch as every other day will bring new releases including Spy x Family season 2, The Eminence in Shadow season 2, Shangri-La Frontier, and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.