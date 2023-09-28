Spy x Family season 2 episode 1: Exact release date and time

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 is set to release on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11PM JST. After Twilight, as Loid Forger, came closer than anyone in WISE has ever been to Donovan Desmond in the first season’s final episode, fans have been anxious for the series’ return.

While the premiere is now at hand, fans have moved onto speculating about what exactly the episode will have in store for them.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected as anime series with such standing rarely see leaks occur. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family season 2 episode 1, and speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 likely to give Loid a new mission following his meeting Donovan Desmond

Release date and time, where to watch

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Saturday, October 7, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode finishes airing in Japan. At the time of this article’s writing, it seems that Crunchyroll will be the only international streaming option for the series.

While those within Japan will likely see other streaming services host the series, most international regions will likely need to defer to Crucnhyroll.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will require a paid subscription for access to the new episodes within the week following their release.

A base Crunchyroll plan starts at $7.99 USD/month, and offers one simultaneous stream for the account and no offline viewing. There is also a free trial period for those who are first time subscribers to the platform. Plans can go up in cost to $9.99 or $14.99 USD/month, with each respective plan offering unique benefits.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Saturday, October 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Saturday, October 7

British Summer Time: 3PM, Saturday, October 7

Central European Summer Time: 4PM, Saturday, October 7

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6PM, Saturday, October 7

Pakistan Standard Time: 7PM, Saturday, October 7

Indian Standard Time: 7:30PM, Saturday, October 7

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8PM, Saturday, October 7

Philippine Standard Time: 10PM Saturday, October 7

China Standard Time: 8PM, Saturday, October 7

Japanese Standard Time: 11PM JST, Saturday, October 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30PM Saturday, October 7

