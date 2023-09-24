One Piece chapter 1094: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1094 is set to release on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. While Luffy and Zoro seem to be maintaining dominance in their fights so far, the Marine forces at large appear ready to make a major move against the Straw Hats in the coming issue.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1094 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing.

One Piece chapter 1094 likely to set Kizaru and Lucci up for temporary comebacks against Luffy and Zoro

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1094 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, October 9, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1094 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Chapter 1093 recap

One Piece chapter 1093 began with Luffy still holding Kizaru in his hand before throwing him out to sea. Vegapunk Atlas, Dr. Vegapunk, Sanji, and Franky then elected to head down to the Fabrio-phase to look for Jewelry Bonney, who was knocked down there by Kizaru in the last issue. Jinbe also reported here that he has everything which Dr. Vegapunk asked him to bring aboard the Sunny.

Meanwhile, in the Fabrio-stratum, Bonney was hiding from the Marines after being saved by Sentomaru and fighting the Marines off, with Sentomaru collapsing shortly thereafter. She weighed her options while in the Labo-stratum, Zoro and Lucci continued their fight. Zoro told Lucci that he wasn’t worthy of fighting Luffy, but the latter claimed that killing off a Yonko’s second-in-command is a good consolation prize.

Kizaru, meanwhile, used his Devil Fruit powers to teleport back to Egghead Island, also making multiple light clones of himself. The clones then pulled out light swords, fighting Luffy with them as he ran away.

Luffy then lined up all the Kizaru clones and hit them with a Gum Gum Stamp, before realizing the real Kizaru was pursuing Dr. Vegapunk and the others. The chapter ended with Luffy blocking Kizaru’s attack as Dr. Vegapunk and co-ordered the Pacifista to stand down.

What to expect (speculative)

While things seem to be going the Straw Hats' way, One Piece chapter 1094 will likely see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn change this by revealing himself and ordering the Pacifista around. With the Gorosei having even higher authority than the Vegapunks, this will essentially mark the end of the Straw Hats’ control over the situation on Egghead.

Likewise, One Piece chapter 1094 should see this swing in the tide of battle affect Kizaru and Lucci’s fights against Luffy and Zoro, respectively. While they’re unlikely to suddenly pull off a win, the two World Government combatants will likely mount something of a comeback as the other Straw Hats scramble to prepare for an escape.

