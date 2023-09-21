One Piece chapter 1093: Tides turn in the Straw Hats' favor, but Saint Saturn is set to make it temporary

One Piece chapter 1093 scanlations were released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the fully translated chapter’s events. While nothing is considered truly canonical until Shueisha’s official release of the next issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, these scanlations have been historically accurate.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1093’s events as if they truly are confirmed to be official, focusing on Luffy and Kizaru’s fight throughout the chapter. There’s also a focus on Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight from fans, with this latter matchup seemingly heating up as the other Straw Hats scramble to salvage their escape plan.

One Piece chapter 1093 sets up big move from a Gorosei member when series returns from one-week break

One Piece chapter 1093: Egghead battles escalate

One Piece chapter 1093 begins where the previous issue ended, with Kizaru still trapped in a giant Gear 5 Luffy’s hand. Luffy then winds up his arm like a windmill, eventually throwing Kizaru towards the Frontier Dome’s defense system. The other Straw Hats and their allies in the control room then resolve to use the opportunity to escape, deciding to let Luffy handle Kizaru alone.

Tony Tony Chopper then asks Vegapunk Atlas where she’s going, to which she says she intends to override the Mark III Pacifista’s current orders. This is actually necessary, as she points out that the group will be fried by their lasers the second the barrier is dropped. Vegapunk Edison calls this a good idea due to being under the impression that their orders on the island reign supreme, clearly unaware of a Gorosei member’s presence.

One Piece chapter 1093 then sees Dr. Vegapunk say he’ll go too, which Usopp objects to. Clearly concerned for Bonney, he radios Franky and asks for an updater, chastising him when he says that Kizaru kicked her into the barrier.

Franky then volunteers to go help her, prompting Sanji to also say he wants to go help. Jinbe then says that he’s finished moving everything Dr. Vegapunk asked him to, and says he’ll rendezvous with everyone at the back exit of the island.

Meanwhile, on the Fabrio-stratum, Marines are looking for Jewelry Bonney, with many of them having already had their ages affected by her Devil Fruit powers. It’s then revealed that Bonney is hiding behind some debris as the Marines spot Sentomaru. This starts a brief flashback, which shows that Sentomaru caught Bonney as she fell out of the sky, telling her to escape before passing out.

One Piece chapter 1093 sees Bonney question what her next move should be, while Luffy finally sees Zoro fighting Lucci on the Labo-stratum. Luffy asks Zoro if he needs help, but Zoro tells him to just focus on Kizaru, with both Lucci and Zoro panting as they fight each other. Zoro says that if this is the best Lucci has, then there’s no point in having a captain fight him.

Lucci responds that killing a Yonko’s second in command is still a great consolation prize, as perspective shifts to Kizaru. Just as it seems he’s about to land in the ocean, he uses his Devil Fruit powers to angle himself upward, then uses his Yasakani no Magatama technique. He then flies back to the island as light, but appears in front of Luffy as several light clones.

One Piece chapter 1093: The tides of battle turn…?

The Kizaru clones then use the Ame no Murakumo technique to produce light swords, prompting Luffy to try and attack them in return. However, even more clones then appear, prompting Luffy to run away while questioning which is the real one. One Piece chapter 1093 then reveals that he had a strategy all along, lining up the Kizaru clones to hit them with a Booming Dawn Stamp, destroying them all at once.

Luffy excitedly asks if he took out the real Kizaru too, before looking down and realizing that the real Kizaru made his way back to the control room. Kizaru comments on how Dr. Vegapunk is seemingly absent while he restrains Usopp, when suddenly the VegaTank8 bursts out of the elevator shaft to the Fabrio-stratum. Sanji is shown to be grabbing onto the outside of the tank, while an irate Vegapunk says he won’t stand by as “a little girl gets murdered.”

One Piece chapter 1093 sees Luffy try to warn Dr. Vegapunk about Kizaru targeting him, but he’s too late. Thankfully, he makes it just in time to intercept Kizaru’s attack, absorbing his light and redistributing it like a disco ball. It’s then revealed that Franky is now holding onto the outside of the VegaTank8, with Sanji seemingly inside now.

Franky tells Vegapunk Lilith to use the Franky Shogun to get the Thousand Sunny to the island’s back exit, while the Marines get news of Dr. Vegapunk’s heading to their location. Vegapunk Edison then deactivates the Frontier Dome defense system so they can slip by, prompting Vegapunk Atlas to begin issuing an override order to the Pacifistas.

One Piece chapter 1093 sees her order them to eradicate every last Marine on Egghead Island, with the order being shown to have reached them successfully. However, the issue ends on a panel which sees Saint Jaygarcia Saturn staring menacingly, suggesting he’ll be overriding Atlas’ command in the coming issue. Unfortunately, the chapter also ends by announcing a series break next week.

One Piece chapter 1093: In summation

With the unofficial release of One Piece chapter 1093, fans have seen the tide at Egghead seemingly begin to turn in the Straw Hats’ favor. However, the tease of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seemingly preparing to make a move at the issue’s end suggests that this could only be a very brief advantage.

Similarly, with the Straw Hats and their allies continuously splintering off into smaller groups, their escape may prove more difficult in the end than it ever had been before. There’s also the apparent awakening of the ancient robot from the previous issue, which will likely come into play sometime in the near future.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

