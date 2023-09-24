The Eminence in Shadow season 2: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

As October approaches, the anticipation for Cid Kagenou’s return in The Eminence in Shadow season 2 remains steadfast within the fanbase. To the delight of fans, the series is set to make a comeback to the screens after a relatively short eight-month break, a decision influenced by the positive reception the first season received.

Now, with more enigmatic characters and an even more exhilarating narrative, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will take its protagonist to the Lawless City. The notorious place, renowned for being the global epicenter of crime, reeking evil and housing the most sinister individuals the series has ever seen, will be confronted by Cid and the Shadow Garden.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2: Everything to know about the sequel

Release date and time, streaming platforms

As announced during the Kage-Jitsu Fes on May 28, 2023, with an official trailer and a special key visual, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is set to release on October 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast on local syndications, including AT-X, TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV.

In the U.S. and other parts of the world, the sequel will be available to stream on HIDIVE, the only platform to acquire the license to include the anime in its massive platform. As revealed during the livestream event, the sequel will be released in English subbed and dub versions.

The second season will consist of 12 episodes, in contrast to the premiere, which featured 24 episodes running for consecutive cours. However, given season 1 covered the first two volumes of Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series, the anime’s second installment is anticipated to adapt only the third volume, majorly focusing on the Red Moon incident and the Major Corporate Alliance conflict.

About the anime

Expand Tweet

HIDIVE, the primary streaming platform to make The Eminence in Shadow available for the global audience, describes the anime as:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world."

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

Oxt will be providing the opening theme song, Greyscale Dominator, while the ending theme song is yet to be revealed.

Cast and staff for the sequel

Expand Tweet

All the main cast members of the series are returning to reprise their roles in The Eminence in Shadow season 2. Here is the list of new characters and their voice cast:

Juggernaut - Tsuyoshi Koyama (Barack Ozma in Kengan Ashura)

Yukime - Shizuka Itou (Akeno Himejima in High School DxD)

Crimson - Tomokazu Sugita (Sakata Gintoki in Gintama)

Mary - Ai Kakuma (Eris Boreas Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

Much to fans' surprise, there won’t be any changes made to the sequel since the entire staff of the anime will be returning, with Kazushi Nakanishi helming the anime once again at Studio Nexus, Kanichi Kaatou penning the scripts, Makoto Iino handling character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro on music composition. More about the anime will be revealed in time.

Stay tuned for more The Eminence in Shadow season 2 news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.