Shangri-La Frontier episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, plot, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 1 is the latest among several anime series, and this one, combining video games with action, could be very interesting for old-school gamers. Simply put, the main character has fallen in love with old-school video games, only for him to beat them all and feel bored. Then, he decides to give a virtual reality game, Shangri-La Frontier, a chance, using the abilities he learned with the old-school games.

The early visuals of Shangri-La Frontier episode 1 suggest high-quality animation and the concept allows for a lot of exploration and world-building. However, considering that this C2C production is not getting a lot of hype, it's easy for people to miss out on it or not realize that it is bound to come out this October.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 1.

All the details about Shangri-La Frontier episode 1

Release date and where to watch

Expand Tweet

Shangri-La Frontier episode 1 is bound to come out on Sunday, October 1, and the series can be watched through Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime streaming platforms. Some of the most notorious staff members include Toshiyuki Kubooka as the director, Ayumi Kurashima as the character designer, and Monaca in charge of the music.

As of writing this article, each episode is bound to come out every Sunday, although that can change in the future due to production problems or other delays.

Here are the release dates for different time zones of the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 3 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 1 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 1 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 12 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 1 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 4 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 5:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 1, 5:00 am

What to expect in the first episode of the series

Expand Tweet

Rakuro Hizutome is a young man who lives in an era where old-school video games are called "trash games," and virtual reality has become the new standard. However, Rakuro has become an expert when it comes to these "trash games" and beats them all, to the point a friend recommends him to try the Shangri-La Frontier virtual reality game. The protagonist decides to take it on while relying on the abilities he gained from his past gaming experiences.

As far as what Shangri-La Frontier episode 1 could offer, it will focus on establishing this premise and showing a bit of the series' world-building. It is also likely to explain how the Shangri-La Frontier game works and the earlier extent of Rakuro's abilities when the series begins, which will be be explored and further developed as the series progresses.

As of this writing, there is no clear information regarding how many episodes the first season of the anime is going to have, which is something worth taking into account. It will depend on its popularity each passing week.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Shangri-La Frontier episode 1 could be the beginning of a very promising anime series, with the original novels and manga interpretations being very well-received by the fandom. Although anime is a different beast, hopefully, C2C Studio can do the source material justice.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.