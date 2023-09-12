Shangri-La Frontier anime's new PV unveils opening theme

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of author Katarina’s Shangri-La Frontier web novel unveiled a new promotional video. This video was released alongside a new prologue visual for the seriesmas well as some character visuals for the series.

The Shangri-La Frontier anime series is set to premiere in October 2023, and seemingly has its full cast list and staff list announced at the time of writing. This is further supported by the release of character visuals for the series rather than prioritizing the announcement of additional cast members.

The cast of the Shangri-La Frontier anime series is led by Yuma Uchida and Azumi Waki, who returned to voice the same characters they once did in a 2021 promotional video. The video was meant to promote illustrator Ryosuke Fuji’s manga adaptation of Katarina’s original web novel series.

Shangri-La Frontier anime releases what is likely final promotional video before October 2023 premiere

The opening theme for the Shangri-La Frontier anime, which was previewed in the latest promotional video, is entitled “Broken Games,” and will be performed by FZMZ. The series’ ending theme was previously announced to be “Ace,” which will be performed by CHiCO.

The character visuals released alongside the latest promotional video highlight Lycaon the Nigthslayer, a presumably antagonistic presence in the series. This is further supported by the fact that protagonist Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome can be seen opposing Lycaon in one of the two key visuals.

Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome is voiced by Yuma Uchida, who reprises his role from the 2021 promotional video for the series alongside Azumi Waki as Psyger-0/Rei Saiga. Yoko Hikasa voices Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane, Makoto Koichi voices Oikatzo/Kei Uomi, Rina Hidaka voices Emul, Yumiri Hanamori as Psyger-100, Sayaka Senbongi as Animalia, Seiichiro Yamashita as Orcelott, and Akio Ohtsuka as Viceash.

Toshiyuki Kubooka is directing the anime at C2C, with Hiroki Ikeshita as the assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Finally, monaca is composing the music for the series. Additional staff members include the following:

Action Effect Director: Satoshi Sakai

Color Key Artist: Masato Takagi

Art: Inspired

2D Works: Azusa Tamura

Compositing Director of Photography: Hikaru Yamamoku

Editing: Gō Sadamatsu

Sound Director: Akiko Fujita

The Shangri-La Frontier anime is set to premiere on Sunday, October 1, on 28 MBS/TBS networks and will air regularly on Sundays at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time. The series will air for two consecutive cours and will be internationally streamed by Crunchyroll as it airs. Kodansha USA Publishing releases Fuji’s manga adaptation of the original web novel in English. The manga was originally launched in Weekly Shonen Magazine in July 2020.

