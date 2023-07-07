Shangri-La Frontier anime reveals new PV, video game trailer, and more

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of author Katarina’s Shangri-La Frontier web novel unveiled the series’ second promotional video. In addition, a trailer for the series' companion video game was released at the same time, along with character visuals. The Shangri-La Frontier anime adaptation also revealed its cast via this announcement.

Previously announced but confirmed in the latest promotional video for the series is its Sunday, October 28 premiere at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time on the MBS and TBS networks. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

While the Shangri-La Frontier video game’s first promotional video didn’t touch on release information, fans can expect more news to come around the time of the anime’s premiere. The game is being developed by Netmarble Nexus, with Netmarble publishing it. Given the company’s focus on mobile games, this would also indicate that the upcoming game will be a mobile one.

Shangri-La Frontier anime releases significant new information on upcoming Fall 2023 series

As mentioned above, the latest batch of Shangri-La Frontier anime information includes a reconfirmation of the series’ release date, as well as a new promotional video. Fans also received character visuals and a cast list for the starring characters in the series, which is led by two voice actors returning from a 2021 promotional video for the web novel. The full cast includes:

Yuma Uchida as Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome

Azumi Waki as Saigi 0/Rei Saiga

Yoko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane

Makoto Koichi as Oicazzo/Kei Uomi

Rina Hidaka as Emul

Akio Ohtsuka as Viceash

Uchida and Waki are reprising their roles from the aforementioned 2021 promotional video. Both Uchida and Waki can be heard in their roles in the latest promotional video, which is roughly 90 seconds in length. It’s currently unknown if the same voice actors cast in the anime will be reprising their roles for the video game as well.

Croc #NintendoDirect Oclock @CrocOclock Shangri-La Frontier game announced and is based on the anime/ manga. Shangri-La Frontier game announced and is based on the anime/ manga. https://t.co/2fr9rAYyA4

Staff members include Toshiyuki Kubooka, who is directing the series at C2C Studios with assistant director Hitoki Ikeshita. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima serves as character designer and chief animation director. Finally, monaca is composing the music for the series. Additional staff includes:

Action Effect Director: Satoshi Sakai

Color Key Artist: Masato Takagi

Art: Inspired

2D Works: Azusa Tamura

Compositing Director of Photography: Hikaru Yamamoku

Editing: Go Sadamatsu

Sound Director: Akiko Fujita

The web novel debuted on the Shosetsu-ka ni Naro website in May 2017, with Katarina also debuting an additional novel series in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. This additional series follows heroine Saiga 0, who is the top player of Shangri-La Frontier’s eponymous in-series video game.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes