Date A Live season 5 has been officially confirmed to be under production during the 10th-anniversary live-stream event on Kadokawa’s YouTube channel. The event revealed a new promotional video and a key visual featuring a new character who is said to play a pivotal role in the franchise’s upcoming fifth installment.

The new teaser also confirms the returning cast and staff of the franchise from Date A Live season 4. Despite the confirmation of the TV broadcast format, the fifth season's debut remains undisclosed. More details on the new installment will be revealed soon, including the additional characters, theme songs, and plot.

Date A Live season 5 live stream event dropped a commemorative message board from the cast and staff of the franchise

After the livestream event, a unique message board visual was released, comprising best wishes for the new sequel from a few cast and staff members of Date A Live. Jun Nakagawa, who will be directing the 5th installment, joined the event and expressed his delight at production being resumed. Nakagawa confirmed that Date A Live season 5 will mark the end of the series.

Here’s what Nakagawa had to say about the sequel reaching its climax (Source: Comic Natalie, translated by Google Translate):

"The story finally reaches its climax, and the battle between the spirits becomes more severe. Please wait for a while as I will depict the battle between the samurai and the Ratatosk, DEM, and the Primordial Spirit."

Naoto Nakamura, who is behind the character designs in the franchise, also shared a message to the Date A Live fandom, addressing how contented he is with his work:

"Continuing from the 4th season, the characters newly introduced in the 5th season were carefully designed so as not to spoil the charm of the original work. In the main story, I want to carefully depict each and every emotion of the characters, with the intention of expressing their invisible hearts."

Here’s the list of the returning main cast for Date A Live season 5:

Tohka Yatogami - Marina Inoue

Shido Itsuka - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Origami Tobiichi - Misuzu Togashi

Kotori Itsuka - Ayana Taketatsu

Yoshino - Iori Nomizu

Kurumi Tokisaki - Asami Sanada

Kaguya Yamai - Maaya Uchida

Yuzuru Yamai - Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Miku Izayoi - Minori Chihara

Natsumi - Ayumi Mano

Nia Honjō - Hitomi Nabatame

Mukuro Hoshimiya - Akari Kageyama

Jun Nakagawa will be returning to direct Date A Live season 5 with Fumihiko Shimo working on the scripts. Naoto Nakamura will once again provide character designs for the sequel and Go Sakabe will be responsible for the music.

Since the promotional teaser didn’t give away much about the upcoming sequel, Date A Live fans have no choice but to be patient until new information gets disclosed by the series' creators.

