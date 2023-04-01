Date A Live anime live-action adaptation allegedly announces release date

Rumors of a live-action adaptation of the popular Date A Live anime series have been roaming the internet since yesterday. The release date for the film has been announced as April 1, 2023.

News of the live-action adaptation has taken the internet by storm, with fans eagerly awaiting more information on what to expect from this new take on the beloved series.

Date A Live is an anime series based on a light novel by Koushi Tachibana. The anime adaptation has gained popularity since it was first released in 2013. The news of the live-action adaptation of the anime surprised fans, as there had been no prior information about the same.

On March 31, an account named @date_a_info tweeted a poster of the live-action adaptation of the Date A Live anime, complete with the official release date. The news spread like wildfire, with fans expressing their shock and delight at the announcement.

The Date A Live anime has enjoyed immense popularity since its debut. Directed by Keitaro Motonaga and produced by AIC Plus+, the anime adaptation first aired on Tokyo MX on April 6, 2013, and concluded with the final episode on June 22, 2013.

The series' international fan base has grown as a result of Funimation's streaming licenses for both the first and second seasons.

The third season of Date A Live anime was produced by J.C. Staff. The fourth season of the anime by Geek Toys was streamed in 2022 from April 8 to June 24, keeping fans engaged with the story and its characters.

For those unfamiliar with Date A Live anime, here's a brief synopsis by MyAnimeList:

"Thirty years ago, the Eurasian continent was devastated by a supermassive "spatial quake"—a phenomenon involving space vibrations of unknown origin—resulting in the deaths of over 150 million people. Since then, these quakes have been plaguing the world intermittently, albeit on a lighter scale."

It further continues:

"Shidou Itsuka is a seemingly average high school student who lives with his younger sister, Kotori. When an imminent spatial quake threatens the safety of Tengu City, he rushes to save her, only to be caught in the resulting eruption. He discovers a mysterious girl at its source, who is revealed to be a "Spirit," an otherworldly entity whose appearance triggers a spatial quake. Soon after, he becomes embroiled in a skirmish between the girl and the Anti-Spirit Team, a ruthless strike force with the goal of annihilating Spirits."

The synopsis concludes with the following lines:

"However, there is a third party that believes in saving the spirits: "Ratatoskr," which surprisingly is commanded by Shidou's little sister! Kotori forcibly recruits Shidou after the clash, presenting to him an alternative method of dealing with the danger posed by the Spirits—make them fall in love with him. Now, the fate of the world rests on his dating prowess, as he seeks out Spirits in order to charm them."

