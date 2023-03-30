Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13 marks the end of the series as Tomo and Jun finally conquer love

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13, titled To Stay by Your Side..., became one of the most awaited episodes of spring 2023. As the episode was the grand finale for the series, adapting the remaining chapters from the final volume of Fumita Yanagida’s original manga, fans were impatient to see how the anime would end.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13 was all about how Tomo and Jun’s relationship blossoms as a couple. Being former “best buds,” who often used to get awkward when the topic was love, it was anticipated that the transition would be challenging for them. However, Tomo and Jun surprised fans with their resolve to walk down the new road without having second thoughts.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13 sees Tomo and Jun begin their journey with a new challenge

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13 kicked off with Tomo and Jun in their new phase as the couple arrived at school. Jun being nice to Tomo eventually got her flustered away, but for Misuzu and Carol, it became awkward, and they started hitting him with their bags. Witnessing Jun being so relaxed made Tomo feel like she was inferior in this relationship stuff.

Dinostephen @stephenweirdy8 Dinostephen @stephenweirdy8 I dug how a confession in Tomo-chan amounts to racing her up a shrine and going "This is what I want from us." I dug how a confession in Tomo-chan amounts to racing her up a shrine and going "This is what I want from us." https://t.co/DqaQFWOaCV While I think they could've started stronger with this dynamic in the 1st half, I have to admit Tomo-chan eventually landed on a pretty nice friends-to-lovers arc that was sweet to see tied up by the end. twitter.com/stephenweirdy8… While I think they could've started stronger with this dynamic in the 1st half, I have to admit Tomo-chan eventually landed on a pretty nice friends-to-lovers arc that was sweet to see tied up by the end. twitter.com/stephenweirdy8… https://t.co/No6DcLyERI

Carol and Misuzu gave Tomo a foolproof plan that would eventually make Jun flustered. Following the strategy her friends laid out for her, Tomo asked Jun out for a romantic movie. For some reason, Tomo acted too maturely, while Jun was startled by the poster showing a steamy scene from the film.

In reality, the reason behind Tomo’s confidence was, as suggested by Misuzu, that she had been practicing staring at the poster for weeks. However, as she hadn’t watched the movie before, the romance was too much for her to handle.

As Jun was comfortable watching the film, Tomo presumed him to be into this kind of stuff. However, Jun eventually revealed that the film was intriguing for him as romance was a genre he discovered after falling head over heels for Tomo.

Tomo insisted on going to Jun’s home without stating a reason. However, as the tension built, she eventually proclaimed that she wanted to kiss him. Being a gentleman, Jun said there was no need to rush things, as he wanted the moment to be special.

However, after June revealed another reason, that her father, Gorou, would only approve of their relationship after he defeated him in a judo match, it made Tomo utterly incensed. Enraged by her father, Tomo told him she hated him, breaking his heart. Although Jun was startled by the idea of defeating Gorou, he gathered courage and affirmed to Tomo that he would win at any cost.

Subduing a judo master was impossible, but Jun didn’t want to chicken out this time. Despite giving his best, he couldn’t manage to land a hit. However, Tomo’s support and encouragement helped him execute a unique move that almost brought Gorou down to his knees.

Tomo was immensely excited at Jun’s victory, as it eventually approved of their relationship. However, the latter soon became infuriated after the former proposed to him first. Tomo kissed Jun and challenged him to make her heart race, which he gladly accepted.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13's ending shows that Tomo confessed her feelings during springtime a year ago, and now she is delighted that after going through so many things, she is finally in a relationship with Jun.

Final thoughts on Tomo-chan is a Girl!

チャズ🇻🇦 @MoedredCo Finished the last episode of Tomo-chan, a 9/10 and right now in my top 5 romcoms. Great music great MCs the side characters are amazing and fleshed out it's absolutely hilarious and the finale was perfect. Eagerly waiting s2 but might just read the manga Finished the last episode of Tomo-chan, a 9/10 and right now in my top 5 romcoms. Great music great MCs the side characters are amazing and fleshed out it's absolutely hilarious and the finale was perfect. Eagerly waiting s2 but might just read the manga https://t.co/M8LlSAQUaJ

Tomo-chan is a Girl! has proven to be one of the best rom-com anime to be released in 2023. From an immersive plot to a huge cast of fascinating characters, the series garnered a lot of praise from fans worldwide. The titular protagonist’s VA, Rei Takahashi, did a commendable job of capturing the essence of Tomo Aizawa and portraying her character in the most amazing way possible.

Sally Amaki, who voices in both original and English dubs, has also made waves across the internet with her amazing performance. As the series has entirely covered the eight volumes of Fumita Yanagida’s Tomo-chan is a Girl!, there is less possibility of the series being renewed. Fans who want to revisit the series can catch all 13 episodes on Crunchyroll exclusively.

