Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 13 preview shows Tomo and Jun finally as a couple

Since the debut of Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans of the series who have been immensely fascinated with Tomo and Jun, the main characters, have been eager to learn if they will end up together. Tomo-chan is a Girl! being a rom-com series was expected to see the duo become a couple in the finale.

Surprisingly, however, the penultimate episode startled fans with Jun’s grand confession, which ended up being hilarious. Despite Jun’s dishonesty and cowardice, Tomo has finally accepted his proposal, and fans can’t wait to see the duo, finally as a couple, after waiting for almost three months.

The recently dropped preview for the 13th episode implies that fans should prepare for Tomo and Jun’s “happily ever after.”

Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 13 sees Jun and Tomo going on a movie date

Currently, in Tomo-chan is a Girl! universe, Christmas is right around the corner, and as Tomo and Jun finally confess their feelings, the upcoming episode will see them go on their first date. Since the transition from best buds to lovers will be challenging for the duo at first, they will eventually get the hang of being a couple as they were already into each other from their high school days.

As it has always been Misuzu and Carol from the beginning who helped Tomo get close to Jun, they will step up again to help their best friend with her newfound issue, dating. As seen in Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 13 preview teaser, Misuzu and Carol set up a date for the couple on Christmas Day, making them watch a romantic film called No Kiss, No Life.

Since childhood, Tomo and Jun have always competed in all sorts of sports, besting each other until they get out of breath. Jun, who has always been inspired by Tomo and made it his resolute to surpass her in strength, has never skipped a day of training for Judo. Tomo never let Jun get ahead of her in any challenge, including being the best in dodgeball, sprint, judo, and other sports.

However, as they are now a couple, they will focus on things to improve their relationship. The teaser shows that both are a little scared of the sudden changes. However, they are trying their best by facing their fears instead of chickening out like before. Watching a romantic film the day after their grand confession will be startling for the duo.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans are also in for many soul-stirring moments between Tomo and Jun, as they have chosen to go on a date on Christmas Day, considered the most romantic day in Japan. In the next scene, Jun is seen being challenged by Gorou Aizawa, the sensei of the Aizawa dojo, who is also Tomo’s father.

As Jun has acknowledged Gorou’s strength and respects him for that, he will never spar with him unless there is something that he has to prove to him. Since Jun knows he could never best someone like Gorou in judo, the reason is presumed to be getting his approval to date Tomo.

The final episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will be a nail-biter as fans wish that Gorou will eventually approve of their relationship, as apparently, Akemi has already done inside her head.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 13 will be released this Wednesday, March 29, on TOKYO MX at 12:30 am JST.

