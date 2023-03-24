Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 13 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans need to finally brace themselves as the finale is just a week away, which will mark the end of the series. The anime initially opted to run for 13 episodes, adapting 8 volumes comprised of 51 chapters. Fans of the series are anticipating the renewal of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, but unfortunately, the series will only boast one season.

With how things transpired in the previous episode, the series' fans are having difficulty controlling their excitement as Jun has finally revealed to Tomo that he likes her. Since both have finally accepted their feelings for each other, fans are in for a lovey-dovey surprise in the upcoming episode, which will mark the end of the series..

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tomo-chan is a Girl! anime series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 13 will see Jun and Tomo’s grand confession

Release date, countdown, streaming platforms

Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 1 episode 13 will air this Wednesday, March 29, on TOKYO MX at 12:30 am JST. It will also air on other broadcasting stations, including BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV.

Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for free worldwide. International fans can also watch the series in English dub on Crunchyroll.

Since the platform's free version comes with multiple ads, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans, such as Fan and Mega Fan, to enjoy the episode without interruptions. New subscribers to Crunchyroll’s premium subscription can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for episode 13 are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, March 29, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, March 29, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, March 29, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, March 29, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, March 29, 9 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, March 29, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, March 30, 2 am

Philippines Time: Tuesday, March 29, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 1 episode 13

シルバ 🌸 @silvpokkii Another great episode from Tomo-chan! I have no clue how far into the manga the adaptation has gone, but this romcom has done more than what most do in 12 episodes. Curious about where episode 13 will end. Another great episode from Tomo-chan! I have no clue how far into the manga the adaptation has gone, but this romcom has done more than what most do in 12 episodes. Curious about where episode 13 will end. https://t.co/CY5uwKfDi3

Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 1 episode 13 will be picked up from chapter 14, Too Good To Be True, of the last volume of the manga series. As Jun and Tomo are finally a couple, the latest episode will be all about how they will react to the new changes. A big transition from being best buds to lovers would be a big challenge for the two, given how flustered they get around each other when it comes to romance.

Since episode 13 will be the last installment, fans of Misuzu, Carol, and other supporting characters can be rest assured that their screen time won’t be affected.

Although Jun has finally won Tomo’s heart by confessing his feelings, he has yet to deal with her father, Gorou, who is surprisingly also his sensei. The finale will end with Tomo and Jun putting through a final challenge that will officially make them a couple.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 1 episode 12

Aiya @AiyaSenpai

Their Cinderella play was wonderful! Misuzu and Tomo did their role really well. Their parents came to cheery them on. Jun also doing well as a tree #tomochan Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko! Ep 12Their Cinderella play was wonderful! Misuzu and Tomo did their role really well. Their parents came to cheery them on. Jun also doing well as a tree #tomochan isagirl #tomochan waonnanoko Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko! Ep 12Their Cinderella play was wonderful! Misuzu and Tomo did their role really well. Their parents came to cheery them on. Jun also doing well as a tree 😅 #tomochan #tomochanisagirl #tomochanwaonnanoko https://t.co/IcvUo5KGJ4

The parents of Tomo, Misuzu, and Carol were immensely excited to see their kids' performances at the Cinderella stage play. Although at first, everything was going according to the script, the moment the prince (Tomo) proposed to Cinderella (Misuzu), everyone around the stage, including the evil stepmother (Carol), started hooting and whistling.

After the play, Jun and Tomo walked around the campus, visiting Ogawa and Mifune’s maid cafe and Kousuke’s horror house. Later, Jun asked Tomo to dance with him around the bonfire with the other pairs. The flustered latter told the former that their peers might have the wrong idea about them. After Jun affirmed that he had no objection to the gossip, Tomo ran away without saying a word.

Later the next day, Tomo started acting a little too weird around Jun and even her friends due to the sudden shock. After taking advice from Kousuke, Jun decided to profess his love to Tomo. She tricked him into meeting on the terrace, where he accepted that he knew about her feelings towards him but was too scared to admit them.

Enraged, Tomo punched Jun and left the place after calling him an idiot. While the former revealed what just happened between her and Jun, Misuzu confessed that she was the person who should be blamed for making their relationship more complicated. Misuzu apologized to Tomo that she was sorry about trying to make her more girly.

Aiya @AiyaSenpai

#tomochan Ahh Jun kinda confessed at the festival and Tomo ran away. She was trying to avoid that topic the next days. Jun talked to Misaki about what to do lol #tomochan isagirl #tomochan waonnanoko Ahh Jun kinda confessed at the festival and Tomo ran away. She was trying to avoid that topic the next days. Jun talked to Misaki about what to do lol #tomochan #tomochanisagirl #tomochanwaonnanoko https://t.co/CLwkMgg3c1

Later, Tomo met Jun and asked him for a second chance. While heading home, the former realized they couldn’t be best buds anymore as they finally became a couple. However, Jun eventually made Tomo understand that she was his childhood friend, best bud, rival, and the woman he loved. Jun tripped down the stairs after Tomo told him she loved him too.

Poll : 0 votes