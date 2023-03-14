Tomo-chan is a Girl! Season 2 - Everything you need to know

Fumita Yanagida’s Tomo-chan is a Girl! has become one of the most highly lauded rom-com anime series of 2023, favored by both anime and non-anime enthusiasts. With an amazing protagonist, supporting characters, plot, theme songs, and more, the series has garnered a lot of fame over time. The series has a rating of 7.64 on MyAnimeList and 7.5 on IMDB.

Due to the surprisingly good reception, fans of the series, who have been immensely attached to Tomo-chan is a Girl!, the characters of the series, and its rom-com goodness, are expecting the series to inspire a second installment. However, fans shouldn’t be getting their hopes up for a sequel, as it is unlikely that Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2 will ever happen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Tomo-chan is a Girl! anime and manga series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2 doesn’t have any chapters to cover from the original manga series

Kodansha published the individual chapters of Tomo-chan is a Girl! into eight tankobon volumes, each comprised of 45 chapters. On September 25, 2018, the original creator of the series, Fumita Yanagida, addressed fans before the release of Volume 8 of the series, originally scheduled for September 12, 2019, saying that the eighth volume would mark the end of the series.

Fumita posted the news on his official Twitter handle but later deleted it for undisclosed reasons. The former manga/anime translator, Jenn O'Donnell, also announced the news on her official Twitter handle, @JENTranslations.

Due to the lack of source material for season 2, the continuation of the series is very unlikely. Like every rom-com manga series, the main couple of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, Junichirou and Tomo ended up together after a long run of romantic escapades, finishing what the series was originally centered on.

However, there are manga series like Clannad, Itazura na Kiss, Love Hina, Nazo no Kanojo X, Bakemonogatari, and more where the story continues even after the main characters become a couple. However, the creator of the series has not announced the renewal of the series or indicated an intention to continue the story.

Here’s how the official English publisher of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, Seven Seas Entertainment, describes the story:

"Boyish high school girl Aizawa Tomo finally manages to tell her childhood friend Jun that she's got a crush on him. Unfortunately, her confession goes right over his head—he didn't even realize she was a girl until junior high, and even now, Jun still thinks of her as a bro! How can Tomo-chan possibly convince him otherwise and win Jun's heart?"

The official cast members of the series:

Junichirou Kubota - Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai/Tobio Kageyama in Haikyuu!!)

Tomo Aizawa - Rie Takahashi (Megumin in Konosuba/Takagi in Teasing Master Takagi-san)

Misuzu Gundou - Rina Hidaka (Milim Nava in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime/Filo in Isekai Quartret )

Carol Olston - Sally Amaki (Betsy Beltoise in Kaguya-sama: Love is War/Eliza Shimizu in Bocchi the Rock!)

Gorou Aizawa - Kenji Nomura (Yuujiirou Hanma in Baki the Grappler/Tatsuma Ushiyama in Golden Kamuy)

Kousuke Misaki - Kouhei Amasaki (Otto Suwen in Isekai Quartret/Neito Monoma in My Hero Academia)

Akemi Aizawa - Kumiko Watanabe (Popuko in Pop Team Epic/Keroro in Sgt. Frog)

Tatsumi Tanabe - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kazuto Kirigaya in Sword Art Online/Souma Yukihara in Food Wars!)

In 2016, Fumita Yanagida’s Tomo-chan is a Girl! won the Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico's Next Manga Award, leaving Tsuzui’s Fujoshi no Tsuzui-san. After the grand finale, fans of the series will be missing their favorite characters. However, fans can still rewatch the series on Crunchyroll, the only anime streaming platform to include the series exclusively for international fans.

